The Band Perry Heats Up the Chumash Casino Resort

By Steve Kennedy, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews | October 3, 2014 | 3:16 p.m.

With record-breaking temperatures all along the Central Coast on Thursday, The Band Perry came scorching out from their tour bus and onto the stage at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.

Kimberly, Reid and Neil Perry opened up their country rock performance to a teeming sold-out crowd.

The Chumash sound system, renowned for high fidelity, crackled with rich sound, and coupled with a stunning light show and large digital video screens helped to make for a memorable evening.

The three siblings, fronted by Kimberly, intertwined the soul of country music with the sizzle of rock and roll. They are a family on the road and bring country music fans together to celebrate, sing and dance as one, even for just one night. Sold-out shows, crushing the Billboard country music charts and selling millions of CDs is what The Band Perry does. Together they have compiled many musical honors, including AMA, CMA, CMT awards as well as Grammy and Billboard nominations.

This is a band who's star is shining brightly now and into the foreseeable future. From Nashville to the Santa Ynez Valley, the enduring echoes of The Band Perry left an indelible print on all who attended.

Setlist

Done
Night Gone Wasted
You Lie
All Your Life
I'm A Keeper
Forever Mine
Hip/ Postcard
Anthem/ Pioneer/ Amazing Grace
Timber/ Chainsaw
Fat Bottom Girls
Introductions/ Solos
Double Heart
Don't Let Me Be Lonely

---

If I Die
Better Dig 2

— Steve Kennedy is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.

Band Perry
Kimberly Perry gets the crowd into the performance. (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)

