Country Group The Band Perry to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

The Band Perry, one of the hottest acts in country music, will perform their hits at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2.

Tickets for the show are $75, $85, $95, $115 and $135.

Since releasing their self-titled debut album in 2010, The Band Perry has skyrocketed into the mainstream. Fronted by Kimberly Perry and rounded out by her younger brothers Reid and Neil, the band has notched a string of hit singles from their platinum self-titled debut and their gold sophomore release, “Pioneer,” including the quadruple-platinum “If I Die Young” (which climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Country and Adult Contemporary charts), the platinum “You Lie,” and the country chart-topping hits “All Your Life,” “Better Dig Two” and “Done.”

They’ve also enjoyed sold-out tours, multiple ACM, CMA and CMT Music awards — including the 2014 ACM Award for “Vocal Group of the Year” and CMT’s 2014 “Group Video of the Year” award — along with Grammy, AMA, ACA and Billboard Music award nominations. They are currently nominated for a 2014 Fox Teen Choice Award for “Choice Country Group.”

All of which has cemented the sibling trio as one of the hottest acts in recent history.

The Band Perry is touring the U.S. on their own headlining tour and, on selected dates, alongside country star Blake Shelton.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this top-selling country trio when they take the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.