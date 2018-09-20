The Beach Boys Bringing Good Vibrations to Granada Theatre

The 2018-19 Granada Theatre Concert Series keeps the “good vibrations” going this fall with Grammy Award-winning rock icons, The Beach Boys, on’at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at The Granada Theatre.

As The Beach Boys mark more than 50 years of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world.

The Beach Boys will perform songs off their new studio album That’s Why God Made The Radio, in addition to their classic hits.

Since lead-singer man Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the band‘s chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth:

“Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history. Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.

The Beach Boys are led by Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Scott Totten and Christian Love continue the legacy of America’s iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Tickets range in price from $54 to $123 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. To buy tickets click here, or call the Box Office, 805-899-2222.

For sponsorship opportunities and to learn more about the how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805-899-3000 or [email protected] For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jennifer Zacharias for The Granada Theatre.