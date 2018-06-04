The Biltmore of Santa Barbara to Be Featured in ‘Bachelor’ Wedding Telecast

The Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara will be featured during the wedding special as former "Bachelor" Sean Lowe and fiancée Catherine Giudici celebrate their union with a live event. This will mark the first time ever a Bachelor wedding has been telecast live.

Ensconced between the dramatic peaks of the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara is a dream setting for weddings. A glamorous icon of the California coast and favored Hollywood getaway since 1927, the legendary property breathes with romance and classic elegance – from the corners of 20 acres of lush botanical gardens, to its red roof tiles, ivory adobe and graceful Spanish Colonial archways.

“It’s a truly special place that has served as inspiration and fairytale wedding destination for thousands of brides and grooms over the decades,” said Karen Earp, general manager of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. “We are so happy to be the location for Sean and Catherine’s wedding celebration and honored to forever be a part of their love story.”

Lowe and Giudici, the latest to join other Bachelor couples who have walked down the aisle, will share a dramatic new chapter of their love story — live — with millions of viewers as ABC televises their much anticipated wedding on The Bachelor: Sean and Catherine’s Wedding on Sunday, Jan. 26 on ABC.

The couple, who became engaged in Thailand at the finish of filming Season 17 of The Bachelor in November 2012, will let viewers in on all the festivities, from planning the big day to the next stage of their romantic journey with a wedding ceremony.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor: Sean and Catherine’s Wedding is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton and Alycia Rossiter are executive producers.

For information on weddings at Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, click here or call 805.969.2261.

— Gena Downey is the director of public relations for the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.