The Brain Your Child Needs to Succeed

SafeLaunch and the Santa Barbara Unified School District will present renowned brain researcher and author D.C. (Donna-Christine) McGuire from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Santa Barbara Junior High Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St.

Parents will have the chance to win $25,000 and other door prizes at this free, informative and entertaining talk.

McGuire, inspires parents with insights from her research on cognition, behavior and decision-making. She will demystify the complexity of brain science.

McGuire has been engaged in research and clinical practice for more than 10 years with a particular focus on the effects of dopamine on the human brain. She has worked with individuals and businesses, as well as public and private organizations applying neuroscience-based solutions to challenging issues.

Her presentations have inspired thousands of people to be healthier, happier and more successful. She currently serves on the National Advisory Board of the Union of Concerned Scientists and is actively engaged with Human Rights Watch.

Community resource tables open at 5:30 p.m. Early bird dinner from El Zarape Restaurant will be provided from 5:30-6 p.m. for $5 per person.

This presentation is made possible through a partnership of SafeLaunch and the Santa Barbara Unified School District, and sponsored by Marborg, DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara and Paradise Cafe.

For more information contact [email protected] or 805-283-7233.

— Janet Rowse for SafeLaunch.

Union of Concerned Scientists