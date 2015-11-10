The C Gallery Premieres Stained-Glass Sculpture Show by Claudia Ariss

Advice

After more than seven years of presenting art shows, The C Gallery in Los Alamos will present a medium new to the gallery walls: stained-glass sculpture.

The show is entitled “Sticks & Stones,” and features glass art by artist Claudia Ariss and wood turned containers by photographer, musician and now woodworker David Passage.

The show opens Saturday, Nov. 21, part of Los Alamos 3rd Saturdays, with a reception from 4–6 p.m., and will continue through Jan. 13, 2016.

Claudia Ariss, of Eye Candy Glassworks, comes to Los Alamos from Nipomo, Calif. Her work is influenced by her many previous and unusual places she calls home.

From the rainy forests of Northern California, to the ocean and rivers of Oregon, the jungles of Kauai, throughout the islands of the South Pacific and now on the Central Coast of California, Ariss creates unique glass sculptures.

“Head Glass” is the heart and soul of each new design. Formerly thrown away, these flowing, smooth ends of traditional sheet stained glass have been rescued and formed into some of the most sought-after glass art today.

Some of Ariss’s materials and methods include traditional copper foil techniques and her signature decorative soldering, creating “bronzed” hardwood branches. She also uses agates, mouth-blown glass, rondels and beads.

Her work has been shown in galleries and at juried art shows throughout Colorado and California. The Cherry Creek Branch of the Mutual of Omaha Bank in Denver showcases one of her most notable commissions.

David Passage, instructor at Allan Hancock College, is not new to The C Gallery. He curated the "Cell Phone" photo show in 2013 and now revisits The C Gallery with his newest art form: wood turning.

He owns his own lathe and learned how to do use it by watching YouTube videos. His palm-sized containers — crafted maple, ebony, redwood and osage — will be on exhibit.

An accomplished French horn musician, affiliated with the Santa Maria Philharmonic Orchestra and a photography instructor at Allan Hancock College, Passage is excited to show his latest creations. Currently, some of his turned containers are on display as part of the Allan Hancock Faculty exhibit.

The opening reception Saturday, November 21, from 4–6 p.m., is open to the public. For more information contact Connie at 805.344.3807 or [email protected] or visit The C Gallery online at www.thecgallery.com.

— Connie Rohde represents The C Gallery.