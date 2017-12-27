Talk Explores History, Future of East Beach’s Cabrillo Pavilion

Jill Zachary, Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation director, will discuss the development of East Beach and Santa Barbara’s coastal parks for public recreation in a talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

Zachary will explore the vision of early civic leaders to develop community gathering places, and current efforts to undertake a full renovation of the Cabrillo Pavilion that preserves its historic integrity while establishing a modern recreation and community social center.

The Cabrillo Pavilion, a gift to the people of Santa Barbara from David Gray in 1927, has served as a community destination for beach recreation, social events, summer camps and sporting events for more than 90 years, the Maritime Museum said.

Construction of the Cabrillo Pavilion provided the cornerstone for the city's plan to acquire and develop land along East Beach (from Stearns Wharf to the Andree Clark Bird Refuge) for public recreation and park purposes.

When it opened, the building provided public facilities to support beach activities and ocean swimming, as well as social events, such as dances, tea socials and private parties.

Community use of the building over time mirrors the growth and development of Santa Barbara as a premier seaside destination and hub for beach and aquatic sports, its contributions to supporting the war effort in World War II, and dedication of civic leaders to prioritize community coastal access over commercial development.

Since 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) has exhibited artifacts and stories to share history of the Santa Barbara Channel's discovery and exploration with more than 40,000 visitors annually.

SBMM provides yearly experiential maritime history and marine science education opportunities for local youth.

Featuring the First-Order Fresnel Lighthouse Lens from Point Conception, SBMM's current exhibits explore Geology of Oil in Santa Barbara Channel and the Chumash Use of Asphaltum, the Honda Disaster, and Wives and Daughters: Keepers of the Light.

