The Cecilia Fund Hosts Annual Tea to Celebrate Service to Those Facing Health-Care Hardships

Santa Barbara County’s oldest nonprofit organization marks 123 years of assisting those in need of medical, dental care

An annual meeting and tea reception held at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito gathered supporters to celebrate 123 years of The Cecilia Fund’s efforts to help local residents in need.

Founded in 1892 as the St. Cecilia Club, and then the St. Cecilia Society, the oldest nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara County introduced a new brand last year, The Cecilia Fund.

Co-president Marion Schoneberger welcomed guests to the historic All Saints Church near the steps of Miramar Beach — a fitting setting to pay tribute to this well-respected nonprofit organization that has recently undergone an exciting transition.

“It’s been a year of changes and accomplishments for us,” she said. “And with your approval we will complete the process of our name change from St. Cecilia Society to The Cecilia Fund.

“We feel that this name better communicates our mission, which is to fund critical health care for those who aren’t otherwise able to afford it.”

The updated look includes a round heart-shaped logo that’s a symbol of how the organization embraces people by getting to know their personal circumstance and providing a support system.

Co-president Susan Johnson followed with an update on the current health-care environment.

“I think that we are all aware that there is a greater opportunity for many individuals to have access to health insurance today through the Affordable Care Act,” she said. “But we believe that there is still a need for The Cecilia Fund and the opportunity for us to help people can greatly expand even in the face of the Affordable Care Act.”

The Cecilia Fund has no permanent office and operates as a small group of dedicated members who provide financial assistance for unmet dental and medical expenses for the most vulnerable Santa Barbara County residents.

Treasurer Mary Garton also provided a report on the 2014 funding.

“During 2014, the board approved paying over $191,000 on behalf of our clients,” she said. “As I reported, we actually paid out over $98,000 during the year. We are still committed to paying the remaining approved $93,000, as and when the bills are presented for payment.”

Funding can assist with medications, mental health, dental, diagnostic tests, emergency services and physician care, with most urgent requests receiving a response within a day.

Clients are referred to The Cecilia Fund by local social services agencies, and a board member acts as the case investigator to prepare all the background information required for each client.

The organization’s mission is to help those in need of medical, dental and other tools for living, including hearing aids, walkers and glasses.

The special guest speaker, Pastor Jerry Menchaca of New Beginning Community Church Santa Barbara, spoke of the challenges he faced when, after moving to the area, a back injury left him unable to work. His situation forced him into financial hardship during a dental procedure that started the process of removing his teeth.

“It was extremely challenging,” he recalled. “And not only that, every time I had an opportunity to try to connect with the community or do something to participate, the moment that I would open up my mouth, immediately people’s perception of me went from wherever it was to rock bottom.”

Menchaca noted the gap that will often occur for people who will not or cannot anticipate certain things occurring in light of medical coverage. He said it was during such a phase that he hurt his back, which prevented him from working and raising the funds necessary for his care.

“If it were not for The Cecilia Fund and the work that they do with the community, if it wasn’t for people like you willing to give beyond themselves ...,” he shared. “It was because of the generosity of someone like you helping someone like me.”

Thanks to the assistance of The Cecilia Fund, Menchaca has a new smile and new level of enthusiasm.

“I have clearly, quickly rebounded and gone back into the community and engaged in different levels,” he exclaimed.

The Cecilia Fund embraces the challenge and generates public awareness in support of low-income residents who need assistance to pay critical medical or dental bills on a one-time basis by paying the provider directly and often negotiating a lower cost.

The volunteer charity group has no paid staff, relies on donor support, and does not hold annual fundraisers or galas to generate revenue for the cause.

“We feel that the founding women of this organization would be very proud of the changes that we’ve made and of our accomplishments,” Schoneberger said.

Additional ways to assist the organization’s mission include a May 21-23 yard sale, with all proceeds going to The Cecilia Fund. Beginning on March 15, items can be dropped off at 334 E. Arrellaga Str. in Santa Barbara. For more information, contact Susan Johnson at 805.687.5980.

This fall, The Cecilia Fund will stage another event following last year’s successful and inaugural Affaire of the Heart that raised $40,000. Details will be announced later this year.

