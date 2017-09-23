The Cecilia Fund Benefit an Affaire of the Heart

Affaire of the Heart, a Venetian-inspired benefit featuring wines, hors d'oeuvres and live music, will be hosted by The Cecilia Fund, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, in the gardens of the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road Montecito.

The event is the Cecilia Fund's fourth annual fundraiser.

An all-volunteer organization, The Cecilia Fund (TCF), has a mission to provide medical and dental assistance for the most vulnerable members of the Santa Barbara community — the elderly, the working poor, and the disenfranchised.

Formerly known as The St. Cecilia Society, TCF is the oldest nonprofit in the city of Santa Barbara. It was established in 1892 by a group of Cottage Hospital doctors' wives.

Their original mission remains intact and has been passed through the generations into the 21st Century's challenging medical environment.

TCF's clients, now referred and vetted by Social Service agencies, hospitals and clinics in Santa Barbara County, apply for services as a resource of last resort. The all proceeds go directly to the client.



For more information about The Cecilia Fund and the Affaire of the Heart, visit http://www.ceciliafund.org. Tickets are available on the website at $85 per person.

— Sigrid Toye for The Cecilia Fund.