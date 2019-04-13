The Cecilia Fund Hosts Earl Grey & Chardonnay, 127th Tea/Membership Meeting

The Cecilia Fund Board of Directors has announced its 127th Annual Tea and Membership meeting — Earl Grey & Chardonnay — will take place 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. Members of the public are invited to attend.

The oldest philanthropic charity in Santa Barbara, The Cecilia Fund helps fund critical healthcare for Santa Barbara County’s most vulnerable residents.

As the event name implies, guests will enjoy traditional teas or Chardonnay, as well as hors d’oeuvres.

Mary Solis, social worker at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and longtime partner with The Cecilia Fund, will be honored for decades of service to cancer patients and the community. Emcee will be Ernesto Paredes, executive director of Easy Lift.

Also speaking will be Alexander Stull, a local high school student, who will share his story and explain how the Cecilia Fund helped him. Stull has a rare hereditary disease that causes blindness; the Cecilia Fund helped him acquire two expensive communication tools that dramatically changed his life.

Tickets and sponsorships start at $130 and can be made at https://www.ceciliafund.org/127celebrate. Donations help provide support for The Cecilia Fund’s mission and to meet the growing healthcare needs in the community.

Founded in 1892 as the St. Cecilia Club, The Cecilia Fund is the oldest philanthropic charity in Santa Barbara. The fund's purpose is to help low-income residents of Santa Barbara County pay for critical medical or dental care they would otherwise not be able to afford.

The Cecilia Fund pays the provider directly, and because of its strong relationships with healthcare providers, is often able to negotiate significant discounts.

Cecilia Fund is an all-volunteer organization comprised of a working board of 12 women; there is no paid staff or permanent office. Visit www.ceciliafund.org for more information.