The Cecilia Fund Goes Full Circle with Beneficiaries It’s Helped Over the Decades

More than 100 supporters gathered on a very warm afternoon to celebrate the Second Annual Affaire of the Heart for The Cecilia Fund, formerly the St. Cecilia Society. In operation since 1891, it is Santa Barbara’s oldest charity.

The all-volunteer, nonprofit organization is dedicated to magically — and most often anonymously — paying hospital bills and medical expenses for those in dire circumstances. Other covered expenses might include diagnostic testing, emergency room treatment, medications, mental health care, ambulance fees, dental care, hearing aids or wheelchairs.

The job of investigating whom the recipients should be is a quiet, private affair that takes place between knowing hospital administrators, social workers and The Cecilia Fund board of directors.

This year’s event took place in a beautiful shaded patio adjacent to Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito. The purpose was to pay tribute to and learn more about The Cecilia Fund, which has no permanent place of business or even a phone listing.

This year’s El Asunto del Corazon theme was Spanish as reflected in a menu of sangria, wines, tapas and churros for dessert. Flamenco guitarist Vincent Zorn performed pleasant background music, and olive oil tasting was hosted by il Fustino.

Top sponsors included the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, Clear Concepts Communications, Easy Lift Transportation, Help Unlimited, Home Instead Senior Care, Sharon Kennedy Estate Management, Schlinger Chrisman Foundation and many others.

Board co-presidents Marion Schoneberger and Susan Johnson opened the short program by welcoming everyone and mentioning some examples of medical needs that The Cecilia Fund paid for during the past year — work that totaled more than $100,000.

“Although we help many individuals, we rarely meet the people we help,” Johnson said.

A poignant personal story was shared by Debbie Arneson, who was helped by the organization an amazing 34 years ago.

“My husband and I were students living in graduate student housing at UCSB when I gave birth to my son,” she said. “We were uninsured. My son had a major cleft lip and palette. We were totally unprepared for this challenge and needed to go to Stanford for surgery — which was one of five surgeries in the first two years of his life.

“I didn’t know anything about the St. Cecilia Society, but they sent us money for gas and a living stipend so we could be with our son in Stanford. I am happy to say that my son is 34 years old now and living independently.

“I will never forget what The Cecilia Fund did for my son and my family,” she continued. “I will always be grateful, along with the hundreds of other individuals and families they have helped over the decades.”

LaShon Kelley and Sigrid Toye served as this year’s Affaire of the Heart co-chairwomen, and Catherine Remak was emcee.

Other board members include Victoria Bessinger, Sallie Doughlin, Barbara Howell, Nikki Rickard (who baked cookies for the farewell goodie bags), Charlene Nagel and Bette Saks.

Started 123 years ago as the St. Cecilia Society, a small group of women musicians staged musicals to raise the money needed to furnish patient rooms at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Once the hospital evolved into a fully functional facility, the group formed a charitable organization that raised funds by asking community members to join. The Cecilia Fund continues to seek funds to continue its valuable work.

