Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:48 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

The Cecilia Fund to Continue Santa Barbara Tradition, Annual Meeting and Tea

By Sigrid Toye for The Cecilia Fund | January 15, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

The Cecilia Fund (TCF), whose mission is to provide critical healthcare funding for the Santa Barbara community's most vulnerable members, will hold its Annual Meeting and Tea at 2 p.m. Jan. 28, 2016.

Established by the members of the Saint Cecilia Society in 1892, the annual meeting continues as originally conceived but will take place in an entirely new venue for 2016, the Santa Barbara Club. 

The guest speaker will be Frederic Kass, M.D., a practicing hematologist and oncologist who is associated with the Cancer Center, Sansum Clinic and Cottage Hospital.

Kass is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Southern California.

The Cecilia Fund is governed by a 10-member board and is an all volunteer organization. TCF receives referrals for patients in need of financial assistance through community healthcare providers, social service agencies and medical and dental care providers throughout Santa Barbara County. 

For more information about The Cecilia Fund or the event, please contact Sigrid Toye at 818.992.8806 or visit www.ceciliafund.org.

Sigrid Toye represents The Cecilia Fund.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 