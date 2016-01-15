The Cecilia Fund to Continue Santa Barbara Tradition, Annual Meeting and Tea

The Cecilia Fund (TCF), whose mission is to provide critical healthcare funding for the Santa Barbara community's most vulnerable members, will hold its Annual Meeting and Tea at 2 p.m. Jan. 28, 2016.

Established by the members of the Saint Cecilia Society in 1892, the annual meeting continues as originally conceived but will take place in an entirely new venue for 2016, the Santa Barbara Club.

The guest speaker will be Frederic Kass, M.D., a practicing hematologist and oncologist who is associated with the Cancer Center, Sansum Clinic and Cottage Hospital.

Kass is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Southern California.

The Cecilia Fund is governed by a 10-member board and is an all volunteer organization. TCF receives referrals for patients in need of financial assistance through community healthcare providers, social service agencies and medical and dental care providers throughout Santa Barbara County.

For more information about The Cecilia Fund or the event, please contact Sigrid Toye at 818.992.8806 or visit www.ceciliafund.org.

— Sigrid Toye represents The Cecilia Fund.