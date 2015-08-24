Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Advice

The Channel City Club Hosts History with Panel of Veterans

By The Channel City Club | August 24, 2015 | 3:25 p.m.

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will hold a luncheon Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2015, at The Fess Parker's San Rafael Room entitled "Vietnam: The War & Its Veterans 50 Years On"

History will come alive at this luncheon and symposium featuring nine of Santa Barbara's Vietnam veterans telling personal stories, along with an encapsulation of the history of that war interspersed with music and films from and about the era.

Local veterans in the presentation include Peter Bie, John and Hazel Blankenship, Fred Clough, Phil Conran, Joe Danely, Carol Fritz, Fred Lopez, Steve Penner, Dennis Peterson, Jose Ramirez and Patricia Rumpza.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., and doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets cost $40 per person. These events are usually sell-out events, and no tickets will be sold at the door.

Advance reservations are required and must be made no later than Friday, Sep. 4, 2015.

To make a reservation, call The Channel City Club at 805.564.6223 or visit The Channel City Club's website.

— The Channel City Club is a Santa Barbara-based non profit that aims to provide the community with a local venue for outstanding speakers on state, national and international issues.

 
