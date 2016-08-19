The CLL Celebrates 3 Years of Lifelong Learning, Offers Over 70 New Fall Classes

Going back to school isn’t just for kids this fall. Grown-ups can discover their passion at every age at the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.

As the CLL celebrates three years of operation this fall semester, it ispleased to offer more than 350 all-time favorite and vital new offerings, with classes and workshops starting every week.

“Three years of the CLL has shown how we are ever evolving and responding to the changing needs and desires of our community,” said Andy Harper, SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning executive director. “Each semester we offer the community dozens of brand-new classes so even the most experienced of lifelong learners will be able to find something new.”

In celebration of the CLL’s third birthday, here are three reasons to try something new at the CLL:

» Expert teachers: CLL teachers are all professional experts in their fields, eager to share their skills and knowledge with the Santa Barbara community. Adults of all ages can come learn from the best about topics ranging from music to psychology, fine arts to fitness. Since 2013, the CLL has welcomed more than 50 new teachers to its roster.

» Responsiveness: Three years of the CLL has demonstrated its commitment to evolving and responding to the changing needs and desires of our community. With 20 percent new offerings each term, more than 70 new classes this fall, CLL classes and workshops reflect the latest lifestyle trends

» Community: The CLL aims to be the educational, cultural and social hub for the Santa Barbara community. From working professionals to retirees, including groups of friends and those looking to meet new friends, the CLL fits every schedule, with evening, weekday and Saturday classes.

Flip through the award-winning class schedule at either CLL campus, at local newsstands or online at www.thecll.org.

Fall registration is now open. Classes start throughout the term, which runs from Aug. 22 through Dec. 10.

Here’s a taste of what the CLL has to offer this fall semester:

» A wide selection of evening, weekend and Saturday classes as part of 350 classes and workshops including 70 brand new classes.

» 70 brand new classes including Argentinean Cuisine from Mendoza, Caught in a Trap: Creative Stone Setting Techniques, Conquering Chronic Pain, Drawing the Human Figure in Motion, Location Photo Shoots with a Pro, Old Time Fiddle, Slide Guitar and Open Tunings .

» Culinary Lab: The culinary lab has been refurbished and re-equipped and now includes two TVs to make cooking demonstrations easy as pie.

» Satisfaction Guarantee: The CLL guarantees you will love its classes and workshops or you will receive a full refund or free transfer before the second class meets. This guarantee includes one-meeting workshops, so dive into lifelong learning.

» Award-winning Look & Learn videos: Get to know the CLL’s renowned teachers in the award-winning Look & Learn video series which includes a growing collection of nearly 250 videos. Look & Learns are free, short online videos where you can meet CLL teachers and learn something new in just one or two minutes. Look & Learn videos are online at www.theCLL.org.

» Mind & Supermind: On Monday, Nov. 9, “Nature of Innovation and Santa Barbara Entrepreneurship with Trip Hawkins” will be held. Enjoy this lecture with Trip Hawkins, early Apple executive and successful Silicon Valley veteran. Discover both the role of identity and mindfulness that helped shape Silicon Valley and how Santa Barbara can bring a refreshing 21st-century model to global entrepreneurship.

» CLL Arts & Crafts Fair: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on Wake Campus, browse the wares of more than 55 vendors and their handmade ceramics, glass arts, jewelry, weaving, sewing and fiber arts, flower arrangements, cards, original printing, drawings and prints.

Register for classes and workshops online, in person at the Wake or Schott campuses or by mail (using the registration form in the printed schedule). Registration is now open.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Center for Lifelong Learning.