Pixel Tracker

Sunday, November 25 , 2018, 9:03 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

The Coffee House by Chomp Aims to be Solvang’s Community Hangout

coffee shop managers Click to view larger
Amber McGlinchey and Emily Petersen opened The Coffee House By Chomp in Solvang, creating a community gathering place for all ages. (Santa Ynez Valley Star photo)
By Raiza Giorgi, Santa Ynez Valley Star | November 25, 2018 | 7:15 p.m.

Just after the espresso machines were installed at The Coffee House by Chomp, co-managers Amber McGlinchey and Emily Petersen were busy ensuring the tastes were to their satisfaction, getting the Solvang shop ready to open.

“Being a mom, I really wanted a place where I could take my kids and host fun activities, or sit and take a break while the kids color,” McGlinchey said with a laugh.

Petersen said she wanted a place where people could meet and share ideas or art, so when the opportunity came to open the coffee shop, she was excited.

“We all know there isn’t much that stays open late for youth in the valley, and I want that place to be our shop,” she said.

The Coffee House by Chomp is a play on words as the shop’s physical location is “by Chomp,” meaning Chomp restaurant, which opened several years ago at 1693 Mission Drive and is also owned by Petersen’s dad, Aaron Petersen.

“When the beauty salon left, we had a vacancy for a while and I was really hoping a coffee shop would come in,” Aaron Petersen said. “My daughter kept talking about running her own shop and it felt like the right time to just do it ourselves.”

Aaron Petersen’s good friend and business colleague, Kim Jensen, mentioned that his daughter, McGlinchey, had coffee shop management experience, and the timing fell into place just as the coffee shop at The Book Loft closed recently.

“We are going to start small and simple, and then as we get suggestions and comments from our customers we will start adding in things like grab-and-go sandwiches and salads,” McGlinchey said.

The main purpose is to make great coffee and serve as a hub for the community to host meetings, hang out or study after school.

“We will be offering pastries from Mortensen’s and bread from Baker’s Table and goodies from Pattibakes,” McGlinchey said earlier this month before the shop opened on Nov. 7. “Our beans are from Santa Barbara Roasting Company, and we can’t wait to open.”

The Coffee House is located at 1693 Mission Drive, just behind Design Alternatives at the corner of Mission Drive and Alisal Road.

— Raiza Giorgi is publisher and editor of the Santa Ynez Valley Star. Contact her at [email protected]. This story is republished with permission.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 