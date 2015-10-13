Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:23 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
The Dunes Center Unveils New Children’s Book Authored, Designed by Students

A group including cover artist Alicia Garcia gather around the cover of ‘The Dune Forum: The Amazing Nature of the Dunes.’ (Dunes Center photo)
By Doug Jenzen for Dunes Center | October 13, 2015 | 5:07 p.m.

The Dunes Center and its creative writing students are proud to announce the second edition of their book, The Dune Forum: The Amazing Nature of the Dunes, which they presented Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015.

Local eighth grade student Alicia Garcia created the cover art and will be present to help unveil the new edition. The subtitle was written by middle schooler Daniel Lazalde of Guadalupe.

The Dunes Center’s program provides nature-inspired creative writing and art lessons to students at six schools in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties using the interdisciplinary teaching style known as STEAM, which emphasizes science, technology, engineering, art and math.

More than 100 students have participated in the creative writing program. 

Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery is a supporter of the program, and recently donated $25,000 to help classes at The Dunes Center continue. 

The Dunes Center used funds gifted by Phillips 66 to pay for staff time and allowed the center to receive matching grants from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, the Towbes Foundation, and Altrusa International of Santa Maria to complete the program.

Cover artist Garcia lives in Guadalupe and attends St. Mary of the Assumption School in Santa Maria. She is very active in extracurricular activities and plays volleyball and basketball. She recently returned from the Chevron STEM Zone program in Pebble Beach. She enjoys learning about science and biology, as well as drawing and painting and going to the beach, and her cover art represents Rancho Guadalupe Beach.

— Doug Jenzen represents the Dunes Center.

 
