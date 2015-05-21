Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:37 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

County Emergency Medical Services Accepts American Heart Association’s Lifeline EMS Gold Award

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | May 21, 2015 | 11:10 a.m.

In honor of National EMS Week, May 17-23, the Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency would like to recognize our first responders: 9-1-1 dispatch centers, fire departments, ambulance companies, law enforcement, emergency departments, trauma centers and all other providers who work 24/7 to deliver vital and timely access to appropriate treatment for the people of our community.

In validation of Santa Barbara County’s commitment to excellence, the EMS Agency has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.

Mission: Lifeline’s EMS recognition program recognizes those emergency responders for their efforts in improving STEMI systems of care (STEMI heart attacks are the deadliest) and improving the quality of life for these patients. Agencies that receive the Mission: Lifeline Gold Award have demonstrated at least 75 percent compliance for each required achievement measure for two years and treated at least eight STEMI patients for each year. Achieving this award shows that the county meets evidence-based guidelines in the treatment of people who have severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience a STEMI, or ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction, a type of heart attack caused by a complete blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by surgically opening the blocked vessel or by giving clot-busting medication. The correct tools and training allow EMS providers to rapidly identify the STEMI, promptly notify the medical center and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel.

“The Santa Barbara County EMS Agency would like to thank our EMS providers for helping us achieve recognition among the best in the country, and the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program is helping us accomplish that by implementing processes for improving STEMI systems of care with the goal of improving the quality of care for all cardiac patients,” says John Eaglesham, Santa Barbara EMS director. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in emergency medical services.”

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 