The Fab Four’s Beatles Tribute Returning to Chumash Casino Resort

The Fab Four, following a string of sold-out appearances at the Chumash Casino Resort, are returning to the Samala Showroom for another memorable tribute to the Beatles at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19.

Tickets for the show are $25.

With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles songs performed by incredible look-a-like singers in meticulously re-created costumes, The Fab Four will make you feel like you’re watching John, Paul, George and Ringo live on stage. The stage production includes costume changes that reflect every era of the Beatles' ever-changing career.

The Fab Four has traveled the world performing such classic Beatles hits as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Twist and Shout,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Hey Jude.”

In 2013, the group won a Special Events Coverage Emmy Award for their PBS special The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.

The Beatles, of course, hold the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Top 40 chart with 20. For one week in 1964, the Beatles held the top five spots on the Top 40 with “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Twist and Shout,” “She Loves You,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Please Please Me.”

Relive the “British Invasion” through The Fab Four as the group’s unparalleled precision recaptures the excitement and sounds of this legendary band in the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.