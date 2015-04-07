The Fess Parker Resort in Santa Barbara Holding Job Fair
By The Fess Parker, A Doubletree by Hilton Resort | April 7, 2015 | 11:42 a.m.
The Fess Parker, A Doubletree by Hilton Resort, is sponsoring a Job Fair for those interested in employment in banquets, restaurants, bar, bell desk, culinary, laundry, pool and housekeeping.
The resort has openings for entry-level positions as well as for experienced applicants.
The job fair will be held in the Santa Rosa Room from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 9.
For more information, click here or call Laura Traub, director of human resources, at 805.884.8548.
