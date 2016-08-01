The Fund for Santa Barbara Accepting Applications for Fall 2016 Grant Cycle

The Fund for Santa Barbara’s fall 2016 grant cycle is now open. Applications are available online at www.fundforsantabarbara.org and at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria offices.

Anyone considering applying for a grant is strongly encouraged to attend one of four grant application workshops. All workshops will happen from 6-7:30 p.m.

» Aug. 9, Orfalea Downtown Center, 1221 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara

» Aug. 17, Carpinteria Library Multipurpose Room. 5141 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria

» Aug. 25, Cornerstone Room, 120 East Jones St. in Santa Maria

» Aug. 30, Dick DeWees Community Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc

Click here to RSVP for a workshop.

The Fund for Santa Barbara also offers assistance with the drafting applications. Please direct inquiries to Elena Richardson, director of grantmaking, at 805.962.9164 or [email protected].

All application materials are available in both Spanish and English.

Applicants must hand deliver their completed applications by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, to the Santa Maria or Santa Barbara Office.

The Fund for Santa Barbara is a nonprofit community foundation that supports organizations working for social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County, including grassroots organizing against discrimination of all kinds, supporting the rights and dignity of working people, promoting community self-determination, organizing for peace and nonviolence, working to improve the quality of our environment and building cross-issue/cross-constituency coalitions and alliances.

The fund raises money through donations of all sizes in order to provide grants and technical assistance.

Since its founding in 1980, The Fund for Santa Barbara has awarded over $5 million to more than 1,000 projects.

— Elena Richardson is the director of grantmaking at The Fund for Santa Barbara.