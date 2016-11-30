Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:38 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

The Fund for Santa Barbara Announces $350,000 in Grants, Invites Community to Year-End Celebration

By Elena Richardson for The Fund for Santa Barbara | November 30, 2016 | 10:50 a.m.

The Fund for Santa Barbara will host the 2016 Year End Grant Awards Celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the UDW Hall, 402 Miller St. in Santa Maria.

Attendees will be treated to appetizers and live music. Spanish interpretation will be provided, and everyone is welcome.

The fall 2016 grantees are:

» American Sign Language Club at SBCC / Deaf Community Empowerment Program — $6,500
Continued support to bring awareness of deaf culture by offering a free presenter series and workshops in the community

» Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara / Plant Bee Friendly — $5,000
Support for educational outreach to promote pollinator-friendly planting practices

» CE’ENI / Conferencia y Encuentro Para Jovenes Indigenas — $8,000
Support for a conference for indigenous youth in Guadalupe and Santa Maria to promote access to higher education

» Central Coast Future Leaders / Youth Advocacy Development — $8,000
Continued support for leadership camps in Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Cuyama that teach advocacy skills to youth and families

» Environmental Defense Center / Protecting Our Community from New Offshore Oil Development — $8,000
Support for legal research and advocacy in opposition to the proposed Ellwood Onshore Oil Processing Facility

» Four Ingenieros / Engineering Competition — $5,000
Seed funding for a mentor-driven engineering competition aimed to encourage underrepresented students in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields

» Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library / Teen Space — $5,460
Support for focus groups with teens from diverse socioeconomic, racial and ethnic backgrounds to help inform the development of a new teen space in the Santa Barbara Public Library

» Guadalupe Union School District / Guadalupe Community Changers — $10,000
Continued funding to promote parent organizing and engagement in Guadalupe

» Independent Living Resource Center / Busting Barriers to Civic Engagement for People with Disabilities and Seniors — $3,204
Support for a workshop and resource guide to share best accessibility practices with state and local government agencies working with seniors and people with disabilities

» Just Communities / Come Together Initiative — $10,000
Funding for training on implicit bias for the Santa Barbara Police Department to build improved trust, and bridge the awareness gap between police officers and the community, with an emphasis on community members of color

» Quail Springs Permaculture / Youth Empowerment for Social and Environmental Change in the Cuyama Valley — $6,865
Continued support for hands-on permaculture activities, including sustainable landscaping and watershed restoration, for youth in the Cuyama Valley

» Santa Barbara Channelkeeper / Implementing Lessons Learned from the Refugio Oil Spill — $5,000
Funding to develop a comprehensive set of local recommendations, resources, contacts and knowledge to share with the community in the aftermath of the Refugio oil spill

» Santa Barbara Education Foundation / Quetzal Entrepreneurial Garden Market Project — $4,845
Funding to support at-risk youth with developing hands-on gardening skills

» Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network / The Santa Barbara Transgender Center — $8,250
Funding to create a welcoming space that advances the welfare of transgender people in Santa Barbara County                                                                  

The Fund for Santa Barbara's grant-making and technical assistance programs support community groups working for social, economic, environmental and political change throughout Santa Barbara County. Since 1980, The Fund has awarded more than $5 million to more than 1,000 community projects and organizations, including the CAUSE Action Fund, the Environmental Defense Center, SBCAN, the Pacific Pride Foundation, Just Communities, the Independent Living Resource Center and the Conflict Solutions Center.

If you missed the Mid-Year Awards Celebration earlier this year, catch the highlights by clicking here.

In addition, The Fund provides free technical assistance in the areas of fundraising, community organizing, organizational development, advocacy, strategic planning and effective use of media to more than 300 projects each year.

The Year-End Grant Awards Celebration is open to the public at 5 p.m. There is no fee, but a $10 donation is suggested at the door. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. The event is a time to celebrate the work of the community-based organizations receiving grants, as well as 36 years of The Fund for Santa Barbara's work in the community.

To join in the festivities, click here to RSVP.

— Elena Richardson is the director of grantmaking for The Fund for Santa Barbara.

