The Fund for Santa Barbara Announces Over $180,000 in Grants

The Fund for Santa Barbara will host the 2016 Spring Grant Awards Party from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2016, at the Lobero Theatre Courtyard.

Attendees will be treated to appetizers by Brenda Simon of The Secret Ingredient, and live music by Tony Ybarra. Spanish interpretation will be provided and everyone is welcome.

Three-Year Grant Recipients

» Alternatives to Violence Project / All Valuable People Workshop, $30,000: Funding for community workshops that teach critical life skills for youth and adults to disrupt the prison pipeline

» CAUSE / Building Leadership and Organizing in our Neighborhoods, $30,000: Continued support for community organizing on issues of tenants’ rights, youth empowerment and immigrants’ rights

» William James Association / Poetic Justice Project, $30,000: Continued support for formerly incarcerated writers, musicians, and actors to create original theater

Single-Year Grant Recipients

» Allan Hancock Joint Community College District / Students Organizing for Advocacy and Retention Club, $4,800: Seed funding for a new club to support Allan Hancock College students advocating for resources at the at the Lompoc Valley Center, AHC’s isolated satellite campus

» California Water Impact Network / Santa Barbara Campaign, $3,000: Support for local education and advocacy for the just and environmentally sustainable use of California water

» Central Coast Literacy Council / Empower Adults Through English Literacy, $8,500: Core support for literacy services in Northern Santa Barbara County designed to empower Spanish language and ESL speakers and promote civic engagement

» Citizens Planning Association / Lompoc Community Environmental Project, $8,500: Funding for legal support for concerned residents’ opposing the proposed Motorsport Project next to the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc

​» Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center / Cuyama Valley Community Association, $10,000: Continued funding for the Cuyama Valley Community Association to serve as a forum to discuss critical community issues and advocate for the health and well-being of the Cuyama Valley

» Families ACT! / Beds Not Cells, $6,000: Support for a coalition of mental health advocates to reform service delivery and criminal justice systems

» Friends of the Carpinteria Library / Artesania para la familia (Family Arts and Crafts), $6,000: Seed funding to support Spanish-language cultural arts and crafts for families in Carpinteria and promote cultural tolerance while increasing parent engagement

» Interfaith Initiative / Project HEAL / Showers of Blessing, $7,500: General support for an innovative consumer-led program designed to reduce stigma and transform relationships between Goleta and Isla Vista residents and the houseless community, beginning with warm showers

» Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County / Human Trafficking Legal Assistance, $3,900: Seed funding to support human trafficking survivors’ legal needs, including obtaining civil restraining orders, criminal expungements and special visas

» Lompoc Cooperative Development Project / Outreach to the Community, $10,000: Continued funding for research, education and outreach for worker cooperatives in Lompoc Valley

» Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Committee / Multicultural Celebration of Rev. Dr. King’s Vision in Lompoc, $3,500:

Funding to support a multicultural community celebration that commemorates the life and contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

» Pacific Pride Foundation / Youth Advocate Leadership Program, $10,000: Support for a summer youth camp focused on leadership and life skills development for LGBTQ high school students

» SBCAN / Impacts of Rezoning Agricultural Lands to Residential Designations, $8,900: Funding for legal fees to support a coalition of environmental groups opposing the proposed Shelby Development Project in the Goleta Valley

» Spanish Speakers Access Network / Spanish Language Driver’s Ed Classes, $5,000: Continued support for a Spanish-language driver’s license study course in Lompoc following the passage of AB 60 legislation

The Fund for Santa Barbara’s grant-making and technical assistance programs support community groups working for social, economic, environmental and political change throughout Santa Barbara County.

Since 1980, the Fund has awarded over $5 million to more than 1,000 community projects and organizations, including CAUSE, Environmental Defense Center, SBCAN, Pacific Pride Foundation, Just Communities, Independent Living Resource Center and the Legal Aid Foundation.

In addition, the Fund provides free technical assistance in the areas of fundraising, community organizing, organizational development, advocacy, strategic planning and effective use of media to more than 300 projects each year.

The Spring Grant Awards Party is open to the public at 5 p.m. There is no fee, but a $10 donation is suggested at the door. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

The event is a time to celebrate the work of the community-based organizations receiving grants, as well as 36 years of The Fund for Santa Barbara’s work in our community.

To join in the festivities or for more information, call 805.962.9164 or visit www.fundforsantabarbara.org.

— Elena Richardson is the grants program manager for the Fund for Santa Barbara.