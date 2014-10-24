The Fund for Santa Barbara Toasts Its Success at ‘Bread & Roses’ Fundraiser

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

The Fund for Santa Barbara exceeded expectations again this year with its successful Bread & Roses event, which is now in its 21st year of the magnificent venue that was the beautiful oceanside QAD campus on the top of Ortega Hill in Summerland, as the event was sold out.

“The 21st $200,000,” The Fund’s website touted the day after the fete.

The nonprofit community foundation is dedicated to addressing the causes of social, economic, environmental and political challenges in Santa Barbara County and provides grants to grassroots organizations that support these causes.

"The Fund for Santa Barbara is having a great year," Executive Director Geoff Green said when he addressed the assembled crowd. "We distributed $600,000 in grants this year. When I started 17 years ago, we distributed $60,000. I thank you for being here to support our effort."

A robust silent auction and animated live auction helped garner these funds for the "Change, Not Charity" recipients. Event co-chairs JoAnn Bell and Margaret Lazarus directed the 100-plus volunteers who made the event such a success. More than 800 supporters maxed out the capacity.

Denise Eschardies and the auction committee of Jill Johnson, Kathleen Scott, Judith Bennett, Stephen Schweitzer and Jane Brody garnered hundreds of auction items, including a week in Kauai donated by Dennis Allen and Jennie Cushnie, two nights at El Capitan Canyon, a week in Golden Bay, New Zealand, donated by Lee Heller, VIP Marquee series donated by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Orfalea Foundation, a Maine Coast getaway from Gordon and Sheila Morell, and a generous package donated by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Respectful of its history, Green acknowledged The Fund's founder and staff members Nancy Weiss, Gary Clark, Cristina Gonzalez and Elena Richardson. The Fund was batting nearly 100 percent with the local elected officials in attendance, including Rep. Lois Capps, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, Assemblyman Das Williams, county Supervisors Salud Carbajal, Janet Wolf and Doreen Farr, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, and Santa Barbara City Council members Gregg Hart, Cathy Murillo and Bendy White.

Top sponsors who supported Bread & Roses included Deckers Outdoor Corp., the Hutton Parker Foundation, Mesa Lane Partners, Antioch University, QAD, SAGE Publications, Fielding Graduate University, Heritage Oaks Bank, Vertical Change, Classic Party Rentals, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Impulse Advanced Communications, MarBorg Industries, Mullen & Henzell, ParentClick, Rabobank, Silsbury Wealth Advisors, SEIU Local 620, Montecito Bank & Trust and many others.

Attendees enjoyed the varied and generous food and beverage fare donated and served by Arch Rock, Arlington Tavern, China Pavilion, Goodland Kitchen & Market, Harold’s Caribbean Kitchen, Nimita’s Cuisine, The Pasta Shoppe, Del Pueblo Cafe, Flying Goat Cellars, The Secret Ingredient (desserts), Kalyra Winery, Marmalade Café, Opal, Palace Grill, Piedrasassi Wines, SOhO Music & Restaurant Club, Telegraph Brewing Co., Patrick and Donna Will, Piedrasassi and Via Maestra 42.

The Fund for Santa Barbara is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community foundation dedicated to addressing the root causes of social, economic, environmental and political challenges in Santa Barbara County. The Fund raises money through donations of all sizes in order to provide grants and technical assistance to local grassroots efforts. It supports community-based projects working for "Change, Not Charity" through a variety of strategies, including community organizing, direct action, popular education, legislative advocacy and the arts.

For 30 years, The Fund has provided responsive philanthropy in the community, distributing more than $4 million to more than 800 grassroots projects working for social justice, fair and affordable housing, accessible education, economic renewal, and a clean and healthy environment. For more information, call 805.962.9164 or click here.

