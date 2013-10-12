The Fund for Santa Barbara Celebrates 20th Year of Bread & Roses

Annual benefit at QAD pulls in a packed crowd of supporters for afternoon of fun, food and festivities

What: 20th Annual “Bread & Roses” Community Dinner & Auction

For: The Fund for Santa Barbara

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013

Where: QAD, Summerland

The festive annual Bread & Roses auction and dinner benefiting The Fund for Santa Barbara was a sold-out event in its 20th year. More than 25 restaurants, caterers, wineries and breweries contributed to the gourmet buffet-style dinner and beverage tasting.

Sponsorships, donors and supporters of the live and silent auction were slated to bring in $200,000 at the afternoon affair held at the Summerland headquarters of QAD overlooking the ocean.

The annual fundraiser attracted a mix of donors, volunteers, elected leaders, grant recipients and supporters of progressive social change who gathered to celebrate the Fund's grant-making and technical assistance programs.

The slogan "Bread and Roses" originated in a speech given by Rose Schneiderman; a line in that speech ("The worker must have bread, but she must have roses, too") inspired the title of the poem "Bread and Roses" by James Oppenheim published in 1911. It is commonly associated with a textile strike in Lawrence, Mass., from January to March 1912, now often known as the "Bread and Roses strike." The slogan appeals for both fair wages and dignified conditions.

Fund board president Tanya Israel quipped, “Now in our 20th year, perhaps we need to rename our event to call it gluten-free bread and non-genetically modified roses. On a serious note, this event raises one-fourth of our grant-making and technical assistance programs budget — thanks to the support and contributions of 700 individuals, businesses and foundations. We are so grateful.”

Bread & Roses co-chairs Barbara Lazarus and Jane Brody were recognized for their hard work on the event. True to its principles of reduce, reuse and recycle, the entire event was “no waste” thanks to a long-standing partnership with Green Project Consultants. Watchful volunteers guided guests on how to use the various trash receptacles to make sure that more than 99 percent of all materials used at the event were recycled, reused or composted, and therefore diverted from landfill. The entire program was translated into Spanish and American sign language.

Some of the highlights of this year’s live and silent auctions included a dining experience with Wine Cask and Edible Santa Barbara, one week stays in Kauai, Breckenridge, New Orleans, and on Montana’s Bitterroot River, platinum passes to the 2014 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, luxury vacation at nearby El Capitan Canyon, plus fine jewelry, artwork, wines, meals, massages and many gift baskets. Gordon Morrell ably handled the live auction gavel.

This year's featured restaurants, wineries and breweries that provided generous tastings included Arlington Tavern, Cadiz, China Pavilion, Del Pueblo Café, Goodland Kitchen & Market, Louie’s California Bistro, Museum Café, Nimita’s Cuisine, Opal, SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, Via Maestra 42, World Cuisine, Telegraph Brewing Co., Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards, Flying Goat Cellars, Jalama Wines, Joseph Blair Wines, Kalyra Winery, Piedrasassi, Patrick and Donna Will, and The Berry Man.

The top corporate and business sponsors were the Hutton Parker Foundation, QAD, the Santa Barbara Independent and Mesa Lane Partners. Other sponsors included Antioch University Santa Barbara, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Business First Bank, Classic Party Rentals, Deckers Outdoor Corp., Fielding Graduate University, Mullen & Henzell, ParentClick, Rabobank, SAGE Publications, SEIU Local 620 and Silsbury Wealth Advisors.

Other sponsor levels included Agility Capital, Danielle Siano Graphic Design, Easy Lift Transportation, Green Project Consultants, Horny Toad, Island Seed & Feed, Kenji Photography, Laura Lippencott, the McCune Foundation, Mission Wealth Management, Montecito Bank & Trust, Larry Nimmer, Noozhawk, Pacific Western Bank, Pacifica Graduate Institute, Sun Pacific Solar Electric, The Towbes Group Inc., UCSB, United Domestic Workers of America AFSCME Local No. 3930, Voices Translation & Interpretation Services and Walden Asset Management.

Spotted in the crowd were guests Susan Rose, Allan Ghitterman, chef Harold Welsh, Don Ford, Gerri French, Gretchen Hewlett, Dorie Zabrinski, Warren Butler, Assemblyman Das Williams, county Supervisor Salud Carbajal, Ben Romo, Jane Brody, Mahil Senathirajah, Kate Silbury, Neil DiPaola, Errin Briggs, Pam Lewis, Jim Cook, Claudia Armann, and Fund founder Nancy Alexander.

The Fund for Santa Barbara is a nonprofit community foundation that supports organizations working for social, economic, environmental & political change in Santa Barbara County. This includes grassroots organizing against discrimination of all kinds, supporting the rights and dignity of working people, promoting community self-determination, organizing for peace and nonviolence, working to improve the quality of our environment, and building cross-issue/cross-constituency coalitions and alliances.

The Fund raises money through donations of all sizes in order to provide grants and technical assistance. Since its founding in 1980, it has awarded more than $5 million to more than 900 projects.

Click here for more information about The Fund for Santa Barbara, contact Executive Director Geoff Green at [email protected], or call 805.962.9164.

