The Fund for Santa Barbara Marks 23rd Annual ‘Bread & Roses’ Fundraiser

Sold-out benefit celebration brings together more than 600 suppporters for an afternoon of food, wine and entertainment

The Fund for Santa Barbara hosted its 23rd annual Bread & Roses Community Dinner and Auction at the beautiful QAD headquarters in Summerland.

The sold-out celebration brought together more than 600 supporters for an afternoon of local food, wine, community building, live music and fundraising.

In the relaxed elegance of the QAD campus overlooking the Pacific Ocean, guests were treated to a gourmet afternoon buffet and refreshments provided by donors such as Blush, China Pavilion, Del Pueblo Café, The French Press, Goodland Kitchen & Market, Donna and Patrick Will, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Opal, Fire & Ice, Flying Goat Cellars, Nimita’s Cuisine, Montemar Winery, Max’s Restaurant, Lucas & Lewellen Estate Vineyards, Secret Ingredient, SOhO, Telegraph Brewing Co., Via Maestra, Zookers and others.

Entertainment was offered by the jazzy So What? A Cool Jazz Kombo, as well as Xavier Montes.

“Once again, Bread & Roses has brought together friends of the region’s progressive community,” said Marcos Vargas, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara. “This year there were milestones to celebrate, including securing overtime pay for farmworkers, which has been a 30-year struggle. In addition, we will have a $15 an hour minimum wage in California and more self-governance in Isla Vista.

“In San Luis Obispo, the Planning Commission rejected the Phillips 66 oil transportation proposal. Finally, we are dealing with youth violence in Santa Maria with a coalition of concerned organizations.”

Event chairman David Landecker acknowledged The Fund for Santa Barbara founder Nancy Alexander for originally establishing the progressive foundation in 1980. Since then, the organization has awarded more than $5 million to more than 1,000 grassroots projects in the greater Santa Barbara community.

The live and silent auctions featured more than 250 items, including a weeklong getaway to New Zealand, Platinum Passes to the 2016 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, an Eco Wine Adventure, an “Instant Wine Cellar” collection of 70 wines, a “Foodie Stroll” and dining experience at Wine Cask, an El Capitan Canyon getaway, meals at some of Santa Barbara’s finest restaurants, and other unique packages for bidders.

This year’s event was estimated to raise $200,000 thanks to sponsors such as Deckers Outdoor Corporation, QAD, the James Irvine Foundation, the Santa Barbara Foundation, the SBCC Foundation, Fielding Graduate University, Walden Asset Management, Silsbury Wealth Advisors, SAGE Publishing, the Santa Barbara Independent, the Hutton Parker Foundation and others.

The idea of “Bread & Roses” is part of a historical tradition that began with the Lawrence, Mass., textile workers’ strike of 1912. Since then, Bread & Roses has served as a slogan for many progressive struggles in the United States.

For the most part, “bread” has represented a living wage and “roses” has referred to workers’ desire for dignity and respect. On Jan. 12, 1912, nearly 25,000 textile workers, mostly immigrant women, left the mills and poured into the streets of Lawrence.

After three months, the strike ended in a victory with wage increases in mill towns throughout New England.

The strike changed the face of both the labor and the feminist movements in the United States, in the first major labor action in the United States led by women. In this spirit, The Fund for Santa Barbara continues to support grassroots activists and community groups working for social, economic, environmental and political change.

Proceeds benefit the Grant-Making and Technical Assistance Programs at The Fund that support community groups working for social, economic, environmental and political change throughout Santa Barbara County.

The entire event is also “no waste,” thanks to a long-standing partnership with Green Project Consultants. More than 99 percent of all materials used at the event are recycled, reused or composted and therefore diverted from landfill.

Click here for more information about The Fund for Santa Barbara. or contact Vargas at [email protected] or 805.962.9164

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected].