The Fund for Santa Barbara Gives $3,000 for Adelante Charter School Translation Project

The grant will cover the cost of translating documents such as the parent handbook into Spanish

The Fund for Santa Barbara has awarded $3,000 for the Adelante Charter School Translation Project.

Adelante Two-Way Immersion Charter School of Santa Barbara, formerly Cesar Chavez Charter School, is a school of about 215 children on Santa Barbara’s Eastside that educates native Spanish speakers and native English speakers side by side. Moreover, as a charter, one of the school’s goals is to ensure that all families have a voice in the school governance.

The Fund for Santa Barbara grant will allow for key school documents to be translated into Spanish — including the charter, the parent handbook and school meeting minutes — in order to provide equal access to all parents in the school community.

“We are so grateful for this grant,” Principal Juanita Hernndez said. “Having our documents available in both English and Spanish will facilitate more communication and participation among all of the school’s families and enable all parents to contribute more richly to important discussions and decisions.”

Adelante’s mission is to develop bi-literate, multicultural students whose strong academic and cultural foundations prepare them to meaningfully participate and provide leadership in their families, their community and their world to create a more just and equitable society. For those interested in this type of learning environment for their children, the school is accepting applications for children in kindergarten through second grade.

— Juanita Hernandez is the principal of Adelante Charter School.