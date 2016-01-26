Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:47 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

The Fund for Santa Barbara Opens Applications for Spring 2016 Grant Cycle

By Elena Richardson for The Fund for Santa Barbara | January 26, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

The Fund for Santa Barbara's Spring 2016 grant cycle is now open. Applications are available online at www.fundforsantabarbara.org/apply_grant.php and at the fund's offices, which are located at 26 West Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara and 120 East Jones Street - Suite # 120 in Santa Maria.

Anyone considering applying for a grant is strongly encouraged to attend one of four free grant application workshops:

» In Santa Barbara: Feb. 4, 6-7:30 p.m.

» In Lompoc: Feb. 9, 6-7:30 p.m.

» In Santa Maria: Feb. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.

» In Carpinteria: Feb. 25, 6-7:30 p.m.

Click here to RSVP for a workshop. 

The Fund for Santa Barbara also offers significant assistance with the drafting of applications. Please direct inquiries to Elena Richardson, grants program manager, at 805.962.9164 or [email protected].

All materials are available in both Spanish and English.

Applicants must submit their completed applications by 5 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2016.

The Fund for Santa Barbara is a nonprofit community foundation that supports organizations working for social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County.

The work of such organizations includes grassroots organizing against discrimination of all kinds, supporting the rights and dignity of working people, promoting community self-determination, organizing for peace and nonviolence, working to improve the quality of our environment and building cross-issue/cross-constituency coalitions and alliances.

The fund raises money through donations of all sizes in order to provide grants and technical assistance.

Since its founding in 1980, The Fund for Santa Barbara has awarded over $5 million to more than 1,000 projects.

Elena Richardson is the grants program manager at The Fund for Santa Barbara.

