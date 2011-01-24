The Fund for Santa Barbara to Host Reception for Nominated Social Justice Filmmakers

The winner of the 10 nominees will be announced at the end of the film festival on Feb. 6

For the 12th consecutive year, The Fund for Santa Barbara is partnering with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Jan. 27-Feb. 6, to recognize documentary films dealing with critical social, economic, political and environmental issues.

Each year, The Fund for Santa Barbara Social Justice Award for Documentary Film is given to a film that makes a particularly valuable contribution to advancing social justice. This year, there are 10 outstanding nominees. Click here for more information about the nominees.



The Fund for Santa Barbara will host a Social Justice Award Reception with the nominated filmmakers from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 28, at the Artamo Gallery, 11 W. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. Appetizers will be provided by Secret Ingredient.

Space is limited, and reservations are requested. A $25 donation also is requested; Platinum Pass holders will be admitted free. Call 805.962.9164 to RSVP.

Meet the nominated filmmakers, learn a bit about their work and thank them for bringing these issues to the big screen.

The 2011 award winner will be announced at the close of the festival on Feb. 6 and will receive a $2,500 cash prize. Special thanks to the jury: Roman Baratiak, Andrew Davis, Phyllis de Picciotto, Vicki Riskin, Dr. Janet Walker, Cass Warner Sperling and Dr. Charles Wolf.

The Nominees (and Screening Times and Locations) Are ...



Confessions of an Eco-Terrorist (world premiere)

2011, United States, 90 minutes, directed by Peter Jay Brown

Seen through the eyes of activist Peter Jay Brown, this is an intimate look at shipboard life among the self-proclaimed animal saviors and sea rebels who helped shape the Green Movement we know today.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 8:05 a.m., Metro 4 Theatre

Friday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m., Metro 4 Theatre

Saturday, Feb. 5, 1:40 p.m., Metro 4 Theatre

Finding Kind (world premiere)

2011, United States, 90 minutes, directed by Lauren Parsekian

Two girls pack their bags and travel across America to interview hundreds of females about the “mean girl” phenomenon.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 8:15 a.m., Metro 4 Theatre

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2 p.m., Lobero Theatre

Sunday, Feb. 6, 11 a.m., Metro 4 Theatre

Land (U.S. premiere)

2010, Canada, 53 minutes, directed by Julian Pinder

Delving into the tumultuous topic of land ownership and development, Land examines issues of land, labor, tourism, ownership and imperialism in modern Nicaragua.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 4 p.m., Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Friday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m., Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Nostalgia for the Light (Nostalgia de la luz) (U.S. premiere)

2010, Chile/France/Germany, 90 minutes, directed by Patricio Guzmán

A provocative portrayal of how we treat and acknowledge the past -— examining the parallels between the search for the origin of our universe and the truth behind the not-so-distant reign of Augusto Pinochet.

Friday, Jan. 28, 7:40 p.m., Metro 4 Theatre

Saturday, Jan. 29, 8:10 a.m., Metro 4 Theatre

Sunday, Jan. 30, 1:40 p.m., Metro 4 Theatre

Out for the Long Run

2010, United States, 77 minutes, directed by Scott Bloom

What’s it like to be openly gay in the macho world of high school sports?

Friday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m., Metro 4 Theatre

Sunday, Jan. 30, 5 p.m., Metro 4 Theatre

Monday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m., Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Skateistan: Four Wheels and a Board in Kabul (world premiere)

2011, Germany/United States, 100 minutes, directed by Kai Sehr

Inspired by Skateistan, Afghanistan’s first skateboarding school, this is a journey into the contemporary lives of Afghanistan’s urban youth

Saturday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., Lobero Theatre

Monday, Jan. 31, 10:20 a.m., Metro 4 Theatre

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m., Metro 4 Theatre

Someplace with a Mountain (world premiere)

2011, United States, 51 minutes, directed by Steve Goodall

A look at the future of the planet from just a few feet above sea level — through the eyes of the people who contribute least but are affected most by climate change.

Friday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m., Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Saturday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m., Metro 4 Theatre

Monday, Jan. 31, 4 p.m., Metro 4 Theatre

We Still Live Here (Âs Nutayuneân) (world premiere)

2011, United States, 82 minutes, directed by Anne Makepeace

The story of the return of the Wampanoag language — the first time a language with no native speakers has been revived in the United States.

Saturday, Jan. 29, 4 p.m., Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Monday, Jan. 31, 1 p.m., Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 8:15 a.m., Metro 4 Theatre

When I Rise

2010, United States, 75 minutes, directed by Mat Hames

Barbara Smith Conrad is thrust into a civil rights storm when she is cast in an opera to co-star with a white male classmate, fueling a racist backlash from members of the Texas legislature. The incident escalates to national news, and Barbara emerges as an internationally celebrated artist.

Friday, Jan. 28, 1 p.m., Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Saturday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Monday, Jan. 31, 8:15 a.m., Metro 4 Theatre

With My Own Two Wheels (world premiere)

2010, United States, 44 minutes, directed by Jacob Seigel-Boettner

More than just a lifestyle choice, this film documents how the bicycle is used by people across the globe as a way out of poverty, a means to an education or a tool to overcome discrimination.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m., Lobero Theatre

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2 p.m., Metro 4 Theatre

— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.