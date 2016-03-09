The Fund for Santa Barbara’s Youth Making Change Announces $30,000 in Grants

Youth Making Change (YMC) is a teen grant-making program providing young people with the opportunity to engage directly in organized philanthropy. Both YMC’s Santa Maria and Santa Barbara Boards distribute $15,000 in grants to youth-led projects addressing community issues and challenges impacting young people in Santa Barbara County.

Both YMC Boards have recently made their grant decisions and invite the community to celebrate. Each Grant Awards Celebration will feature music, appetizers and an opportunity to hear from the grant recipients.

The recipients of the YMC 2015-16 grants are listed below.

YMC South

» Bellas Artes: $1,500 to repaint a 600-square-foot mural with cultural imagery in Carpinteria

» Everybody Dance Now!: $2,375 to support year-round dance classes for three at-risk youth populations

» Guardian Scholars Program Santa Barbara City College: $1,700 to create a resource map and educational support for high school juniors and seniors in foster care

» PeerBuddies: $2,000 to pair low-income teens with special needs with teen Peer Buddy volunteers who teach them social skills in the community

» City of SB Housing Authority Teen Night: $3,000 to host El Proximo Paso (The Next Step), a bilingual Spanish/English college fair that provide Spanish speaking parents with information to help their children apply to college

» MUJER de UCSB: $2,600 to support the Mujercitas Conference, which motivates young Latinas from low-income backgrounds to graduate high school and pursue higher education

» SBPAL Youth Leadership Council: $1,825 to support the 6th Annual Big & Little PAL Spring Break Mentoring Camp, a youth camp where high school students provide mentoring to underserved children to develop leadership skills, instill a sense of civic responsibility and enhance self-esteem

The YMC South Grant Awards Celebration will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2016, at the Lobero Theatre Courtyard, located at 33 E. Canon Perdido in Santa Barbara.

YMC North

» Boys & Girls Club SMV Keystone Club: $2,234 to hold “Super Sessions” for teens and parents on gang and drug prevention, domestic violence and communication

» Central Coast Future Leaders: $990 for a youth-led teen leadership program in Guadalupe

» Latinos Unidos Club Ernest Righetti High School: $1,400 for a youth-led conference that promotes cultural awareness and embraces diversity in the community

» Lompoc Big Brothers Big Sisters Program: $ 2,326 for Bigs & Littles Helping Together, a mentoring project where Lompoc High School students mentor elementary students at the Lompoc Boys and Girls Club

» Police Activities League Key Club: $1,400 for Teen for Teens Support Group, a peer-mediation teen support group helping teens with depression, stress and mental health

» Project Teen Health Club Santa Maria High School: $2,275 to create awareness of Santa Maria High School’s school wellness policy and promote healthy eating

» Santa Maria High School AVID Class of 2018: $2,450 to motivate Santa Maria High School and community youth to go to college through inspirational films and speakers

» Teens in Action Campfire Central Coast: $1,925 to host youth-led events in Buena Vista Park, including “Save the Park” youth events, to promote positive activity and help make the park family friendly

The YMC North Grant Awards Celebration will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2016, at the Santa Maria Library, Shepard Hall, located at 421 South McClelland Street in Santa Maria.

RSVP’s are requested and can be completed online at http://bit.do/ymcparty. Grant Awards Celebrations are a time to honor the work of these youth-led groups and celebrate the work of Youth Making Change.

For more information, call 805.922.1707 x200, email [email protected] or visit www.fundforsantabarbara.org.

— Stanley Tzankov is the operations coordinator at the Fund for Santa Barbara.