The Gallery Montecito to Celebrate Grand Opening on Saturday

The Gallery Montecito, the newest fine art gallery located on Coast Village Road, will have its grand opening from 2 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, July 18.

The opening exhibit will highlight the works of modern artist Gary Craig, a prominent Pacific Northwest painter and sculptor, who creates thought-provoking abstract and surreal images on paper and also in sculptures in wood.

The charmingly minimalist gallery will host future exhibits for a variety of emerging and established artists, including works by David Reeser, a local artist from Ojai who paints sophisticated and brilliantly colored abstracts.

The Gallery Montecito, at 1277 Coast Village Road, is a collaborative enterprise among three close friends, Marjorie Layden, well known for her extensive collections of Asian art and antiques; actress Linda Evans, star of The Big Valley and Dynasty; and Craig.

The mission of The Gallery is to merge artistic works with philanthropic endeavors and create nonprofit events that join artists with patrons of the arts to benefit charities.

“Art is essential to life, and giving back to the community is vital,” Layden said. “We hope to nurture both of these concepts at The Gallery.”

“I’ve always loved classical art and I’ve never been interested in the Modern genre until I saw Gary’s work,” said Evans, who has collected Craig’s fine art for two decades. “His recent works have inspired my imagination and broadened my artistic perspective.”

The Gallery’s opening reception will be held on the neighboring patio of Lucky’s Restaurant. Select hors d’ouevres will be served by Lucky’s along with wines from Layden’s exclusive Turner Vineyard and Rarus Winery. Many shops on the row of Coast Village Road will be open block party style.

For more information, click here, call 805.969.4300 or email gallery director Craig at [email protected].