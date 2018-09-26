Wednesday, September 26 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

‘The Game’s Afoot’ at SBCC’s Garvin Theatre

Connecticut castle becomes crime scene in funny whodunit

Benjamin Offringa, left, Madison Duree, Brian Harwell, Nancy Nufer and Sean Jackson in The Game’s Afoot, Oct. 10-27.
By Pamela Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC | September 26, 2018 | 11:55 a.m.

The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the comic mystery The Game’s Afoot by Ken Ludwig, Oct. 10-27, in the Garvin Theatre on West Campus.

Directed by Katie Laris, the show features a number of well-known local actors. The Game’s Afoot cast includes Madison Duree, Brian Harwell, Leslie Gangl Howe, Sean Jackson, Nancy Nufer, Benjamin Offringa, Jenna Scanlon and Leslie Ann Story.

A synopsis of the play: It is December 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry.

But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. It is then up to Gillette himself, as he assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears.

The Game’s Afoot won the 2012 Mystery Writers of America Edgar Allen Poe Award for Best Play. The Game's Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays was first presented by Cleveland Play House at the Allen Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio, opening Dec. 2, 2011.

Ludwig is a two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright whose work is performed in some 30 countries and 20 languages. He has written 24 plays and musicals, with six Broadway productions and seven in London’s West End.

Ludwig’s Tony-winning play Lend Me A Tenor was called "one of the classic comedies of the 20th century” by The Washington Post. His other plays and musicals include Crazy For You, Moon Over Buffalo, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Treasure Island, Twentieth Century, and Leading Ladies.

In 2017, his critically acclaimed adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, written at the request of the Agatha Christie Estate, premiered at the McCarter Theatre; and his newest play, Robin Hood!, opened at The Old Globe, both to sold-out houses.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Previews are at 7:30 p.m. Oct 10-11. The 2 p.m. show on Sunday, Oct. 14, will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted-listening system available and the Garvin is wheelchair accessible.

Ticket prices are: Previews $18 general/$15 seniors/$10 students; Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $24 general/$19 seniors/$14 students; Friday and Saturday evenings $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students.

The Garvin Theatre is on SBCC’s West Campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive. Parking is free. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 805-965-5935 or buy tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

— Pamela Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC.

 

