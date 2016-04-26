Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:01 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

The Garden Club Shares Expertise With Museum of Natural History for ‘Butterflies Alive!’ Habitat

Norma Jean Shaw, president of The Garden Club of Santa Barbara, and Barbara Kinnear, chair of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History board of trustees and membership chair of The Garden Club, plant flowers for the the upcoming “Butterflies Alive!” exhibit.
Norma Jean Shaw, president of The Garden Club of Santa Barbara, and Barbara Kinnear, chair of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History board of trustees and membership chair of The Garden Club, plant flowers for the the upcoming “Butterflies Alive!” exhibit. (Santa Barbara Musuem of Natural History photo)
By Danielle Moran for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | April 26, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

The Garden Club of Santa Barbara joined the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History for a planting party Monday, April 18, 2016, in preparation of the museum’s “Butterflies Alive!” exhibit.

Flowers and plants from local nurseries were carefully placed to create a lush oasis to serve as the butterflies’ new home, which will open May 21, 2016

Although this was not The Garden Club’s first time lending their expertise for the occasion, this yeas was special because both organizations are celebrating their centennial year.

The Garden Club of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit volunteer organization, and their generous donation of time for this event falls during National Volunteer Appreciation Week. It is no surprise that The Garden Club was recognized with the 2015 Hope Award for Service to the Community.

Danielle Moran is a marketing associate at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 
