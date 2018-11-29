The Gift of Art: SBCC Instructor Luminess Displays Work at Arts and Crafts Fair

It’s easy to see why the No. 1 reaction to Carissa Joie Luminess’ watercolor work is, “This is so happy. It’s so joyful.”

Inspired by the beauty of nature — flowers, birds, butterflies, all captured through vibrant color and brush strokes — the SBCC School of Extended Learning art teacher’s work will be among more than 70 booths at the annual Arts & Crafts Fair Dec. 1.

The fair will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at SBCC’s Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road.

Having expanded her childhood passion for art into what has become a 30-year career, Luminess sees art as a bridge between the inner divine and the divinity of nature.

“It opens people’s hearts to the joy that is inside of them,” she said.

Luminess’ work will be on display alongside that of other SBCC School of Extended Learning instructors and students. The annual Arts & Crafts Fair will showcase unique ceramics, jewelry, glass arts, textiles and weavings, drawings, and paintings.

Visitors can shop at their leisure at the Wake Campus, which has plenty of free parking.

In addition to a selection of original watercolors and collages for sale at the fair, Luminess will bring a range of gift items such as coloring books, box sets of note cards and prints.

Luminess teaches Keeping an Art Journal: For Older Adults, Splashing Watercolor: For Older Adults and Collage and Mixed Media: For Older Adults at SBCC School of Extended Learning.

She studied at The Academy of Art in San Francisco and received her MFA from the State University of New York at Albany.

For more information, visit sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

Angel Pacheco is a publicist for SBCC School of Extended Learning.