The Gloaming Brings Irish Roots to UCSB Arts & Lectures

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Santa Barbara debut of Irish supergroup The Gloaming, amplifying and enhancing traditional Irish music's rich, soulful tones with modern hues of jazz, contemporary classical and experimental music, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Merging Irish tunes, sean nós (old style) singing and instrumental explorations over a backbone of spare minimalism, The Gloaming is both familiar and surprising.

The five accomplished musicians — Irish fiddle master Martin Hayes; Hardanger innovator Caoimhin Ó Raghallaigh; and singer Iarla Ó Lionaird; along with New York pianist Thomas Bartlett and Chicago guitarist Dennis Cahill — carve new paths connecting the Irish folk tradition and New York's contemporary music scene.

Evocative of the Irish countryside, The Gloaming will bring songs inspired by historical events, love poems, bittersweet accounts of loss and emigration and, of course, songs about drinking and devilment.

From haunting sean-nós songs to rousing instrumental medleys, The Gloaming creates a new musical alchemy between ancient traditions, experimentation and modernity.

Reviews have been unanimous in their praise for The Gloaming's approach to Irish music: their respect for the traditions while bringing an unconventional energy into the mix.

Their debut album, titled The Gloaming, was released on Brassland/Real World Records in January 2014. It was featured in The Guardian's "the one album you should hear this week,” and was described as "a sumptuous debut" by Mojo Magazine.

The Gloaming was featured on several Best Albums of 2014 lists, including The Guardian, NPR, Mojo, The Irish Times and Songlines. It won the coveted Meteor Choice Music Prize representing The Best Irish Album of The Year.

Their second album, The Gloaming 2, was released in February 2016. It was recorded at Real World studios during one inspired week in December 2015.

Their third studio album, The Gloaming 3, was released Feb. 22. Produced by Thomas Bartlett (Sufjan Stevens, St. Vincent), the album was recorded in New York City at Reservoir Studios.

Like its predecessors, it reimagines the vernacular of traditional Irish music through a modern prism via elements of post-rock, jazz, contemporary classical, chamber and minimalism.

The Gloaming is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Tickets are $25-$40 for the general public, $15 for UCSB students with valid student ID required.

For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 805-893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.