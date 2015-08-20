The Granada Plans ‘Legends Gala’ to Support the Santa Barbara Culture Community

Advice

“Legends remain victorious in spite of history!” said Sarah Bernhardt, one of the most celebrated stage performers the world has ever known.

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to host its inaugural Granada Theatre Legends Gala Saturday, Sep. 19, 2015.

This special event is destined to become one of Santa Barbara’s most impressive fundraisers featuring inspiring honorees, extraordinary talent and dedicated patrons to support Santa Barbara’s culture community.

The Legends Gala honors individuals and organizations that have illuminated and advanced the performing arts in a significant way.

The Granada Theatre, now owned and operated by the SBCPA, has been a prominent landmark in Santa Barbara’s thriving music and performing arts landscape for more than 90 years.

All proceeds from the Legends Gala will help to ensure that this state-of-the-art venue continues to actively engage the community through diverse live performance and filmed entertainment programming.

In addition, funds raised from the gala will assist the the SBCPA in its effort to provide best-practices business and marketing support services for The Granada Theatre’s eight resident companies and its Historic Theatre District partners.

“Each year the SBCPA will honor as legends one or more individuals or organizations having a substantive, positive influence on the performing arts and culture community locally, nationally and internationally,” said Craig Springer SBCPA Chrisman executive director. “I’m thrilled to shine a spotlight on our inaugural Legends, and to launch a new tradition that will annually recognize outstanding achievement in the performing arts.”

The Legends Gala will be an exceptional black-tie affair set in the stunning auditorium of The Granada Theatre, where guests will be seated on the stage and elevated on a tiered platform extending over the orchestra floor seats.

A gourmet three-course dinner by Duo Catering & Events — featuring local fare, wines and signature cocktails — will be coupled with “pop up” entertainment by stunning local, national and international talent, including renowned tenor, Joshua Guerrero, Teen Star Sydney Shalhoob and the acclaimed Santa Barbara Symphony Brass Choir.

The excitement will hit a new octave as the winner of the opportunity drawing is revealed for the SeaDream Mediterranean Yacht Cruise. The luxurious seven-day holiday for two features all-inclusive executive suite accommodations, 5-star gourmet cuisine and outstanding service valued at just under $20,000.

The raffle tickets are $1,000 each, with only 100 tickets available for purchase. The odds are legendary odds with a 1:100 chance of winning. You need not be present to win, and the tickets are open to the public to purchase.

The Legends Gala is co-chaired by local luminaries Anne Towbes and Gretchen Lieff, supported by a dynamic Legends Gala Committee.

Sponsorships opportunities range from $2,500 to $25,000. Limited individual Legends Gala tickets and customized corporate sponsorships are also available.

For ticket information, sponsorship opportunities and related information, please contact Director of Development Kristi Newton at 805.899.3000 or [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.