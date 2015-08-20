Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:19 am | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Advice

The Granada Plans ‘Legends Gala’ to Support the Santa Barbara Culture Community

By Sydney Gardner for The Granada Theatre | August 20, 2015 | 3:41 p.m.

“Legends remain victorious in spite of history!” said Sarah Bernhardt, one of the most celebrated stage performers the world has ever known.

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to host its inaugural Granada Theatre Legends Gala Saturday, Sep. 19, 2015.

This special event is destined to become one of Santa Barbara’s most impressive fundraisers featuring inspiring honorees, extraordinary talent and dedicated patrons to support Santa Barbara’s culture community.

The Legends Gala honors individuals and organizations that have illuminated and advanced the performing arts in a significant way.

The Granada Theatre, now owned and operated by the SBCPA, has been a prominent landmark in Santa Barbara’s thriving music and performing arts landscape for more than 90 years.

All proceeds from the Legends Gala will help to ensure that this state-of-the-art venue continues to actively engage the community through diverse live performance and filmed entertainment programming.

In addition, funds raised from the gala will assist the the SBCPA in its effort to provide best-practices business and marketing support services for The Granada Theatre’s eight resident companies and its Historic Theatre District partners.

“Each year the SBCPA will honor as legends one or more individuals or organizations having a substantive, positive influence on the performing arts and culture community locally, nationally and internationally,” said Craig Springer SBCPA Chrisman executive director. “I’m thrilled to shine a spotlight on our inaugural Legends, and to launch a new tradition that will annually recognize outstanding achievement in the performing arts.”

The Legends Gala will be an exceptional black-tie affair set in the stunning auditorium of The Granada Theatre, where guests will be seated on the stage and elevated on a tiered platform extending over the orchestra floor seats.

A gourmet three-course dinner by Duo Catering & Events — featuring local fare, wines and signature cocktails — will be coupled with “pop up” entertainment by stunning local, national and international talent, including renowned tenor, Joshua Guerrero, Teen Star Sydney Shalhoob and the acclaimed Santa Barbara Symphony Brass Choir.

The excitement will hit a new octave as the winner of the opportunity drawing is revealed for the SeaDream Mediterranean Yacht Cruise. The luxurious seven-day holiday for two features all-inclusive executive suite accommodations, 5-star gourmet cuisine and outstanding service valued at just under $20,000.

The raffle tickets are $1,000 each, with only 100 tickets available for purchase. The odds are legendary odds with a 1:100 chance of winning. You need not be present to win, and the tickets are open to the public to purchase.

The Legends Gala is co-chaired by local luminaries Anne Towbes and Gretchen Lieff, supported by a dynamic Legends Gala Committee.

Sponsorships opportunities range from $2,500 to $25,000. Limited individual Legends Gala tickets and customized corporate sponsorships are also available.

For ticket information, sponsorship opportunities and related information, please contact Director of Development Kristi Newton at 805.899.3000 or [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 