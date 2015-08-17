The Granada Presents Multi-Media Performance of ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’ with USC Symphony

Advice

The Granada Theatre is pleased to present Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition with The USC Thornton Symphony and world-class conductor Carl St.Clair in a spectacular multimedia event Saturday, Sep. 12 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sep. 13 at 3 p.m.

In extraordinary fashion, Pictures at an Exhibition blends the music of the USC Thornton Symphony with the animation of eleven different artists under the direction of Michael Patterson and Candace Reckinger from the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

The multimedia performance is made possible by Muséik, a technological breakthrough developed by Ion Concert Media that allows a human operator to “play” the animated visualizations in sync with a live performance.

Ion Company founder Scott Winters will be seated within the orchestra, taking cues from the conductor like the other musicians.

The concert program includes the overture to Glinka’s opera, Ruslan and Ludmilla, as well as Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with virtuosic pianist Daniel Pollack, professor of Keyboard Studies at USC Thornton.

Pictures at an Exhibition will be a multimedia event like you’ve never seen or heard before, bringing some of the finest pieces in classical music to California’s Central Coast.

Ticket prices range $14–$54 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please click here to purchase, or call the Box Office at 805.899.2222.

This special performance is presented by The Granada Theatre Concert Series, and generously sponsored by Sarah and Roger Chrisman. For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, by phone at 805.451.2932 or email at [email protected].

About The Granada Theatre

For 90 years now, The Granada Theatre has been an integral part of Santa Barbara’s arts and entertainment landscape. It has played host to some of the 20th century’s greatest entertainers, from Al Jolson, Charlie Chaplin and Fred Astaire to Henry Fonda, Yo Yo Ma, Steve Martin and the Berlin Philharmonic, to name but a few.

Re-opened in 2008, under the auspices of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, The Granada Theatre re-emerged as a state of the art home for many of Santa Barbara’s greatest artistic treasures and a place whose existence makes it possible for the highest levels of artistic expression to take place in Santa Barbara.

The Granada Theatre annually hosts more than 120 performances and community events and is a proud contributor to the vitality of Santa Barbara.

The theater is home to eight resident companies: CAMA, the Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, Theater League and UCSB Arts & Lectures.

For more information please visit www.granadasb.org.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.