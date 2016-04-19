The Granada Theatre Announces 2016 Summer Film Series Lineup

Movie fans get ready… it’s that time of the year again, and The Granada Theatre’s popular Summer Film Series is back! The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to present its most exciting lineup of films yet, encompassing a wide range of genres that all guests are guaranteed to enjoy.

This summer, The Granada Theatre will screen films in three series: “Summer Classic Movie Series,” “Comedy Tonight: The Films of Mel Brooks” and returning favorite the “Reel Cool Summer Series!”

Around the World in 80 Days will kick off the summer series May 22, followed by cult classic, Blazing Saddles, May 24, and Shrek May 25. The full Summer Film Series lineup is outlined below.

Sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, the 2016 Summer Film Series offers audiences an especially rare opportunity to see memorable favorites on the most sophisticated, state-of-the-art digital 4K rear-projection screen, featuring unsurpassed acoustics, appetizing concessions and the spectacular beauty of the historic Granada Theatre.

Granada Theatre Summer Film Series Preview

Summer Classic Movies Series

The Summer Classic Movie Series is a great opportunity to step back in time and see classic films like never before. These digitally re-mastered restorations return to the big screen as they were always meant to be seen. Don’t miss any of these great cinematic stories.

» May 22: Around the World in 80 Days (1956), G

» June 27​: Zulu (1964)

» July 11​: Dr. Strangelove (1964), PG

» Aug. 8​: Caddyshack (1980), R

» Aug. 22​: The Breakfast Club (1985), R

Comedy Tonight: The Films of Mel Brooks

This summer, enjoy the one-of-a-kind-comedy of Mel Brooks at The Granada Theatre. Audiences will experience some of the funniest moments in film history during the screenings of Brooks’s most popular films.

» May 24​: Blazing Saddles (1974), R

» June 14​: Young Frankenstein (1974), PG

» June 28​: Spaceballs (1987), PG

» July 12​: High Anxiety (1977), PG

» Aug. 9​: Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993), PG-13

» Aug. 23​: Dracula: Dead and Loving It (1995), PG-13

Reel Cool Summer Series

Take a break from the heat and cool off with the entire family at the Reel Cool Summer Series screenings Wednesdays throughout the summer. Featuring family-friendly films for all ages and special discount pricing of 25 percent off with the purchase of four tickets or more.

» May 25​: Shrek (2001), PG

» June 15​: Madagascar (2008), PG

» June 29​: Kung Fu Panda (2008), PG

» Aug. 10​: Monsters vs. Aliens (2009), PG

» Aug. 24: How to Train Your Dragon (2010), PG

General admission tickets are $10 (open seating), and reserved seating in the Loge is $20. Special discount pricing of 25 percent off with the purchase of four tickets or more ($7.50 each).

Click here to purchase tickets for each movie or call The Granada Theatre box office at 805.899.2222.

To learn more about how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected].

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.