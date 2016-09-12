The Granada Theatre Concert Series presents Vocalosity, the all-new live concert event from the creative mind of artistic producer Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, The Sing Off) on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.

Vocalosity! takes a cappella to a whole new level with a fast-paced production featuring 10 dynamic voices singing some of today’s chart-topping hits in brand-new arrangements too incredible to miss.

No genre of music is off limits in the world of a cappella and Vocalosity! will explore them all – from tenth-century Gregorian chant and classic choral, to barber shop quartet and bouncing doo-wop all the way to The Beatles and Bruno Mars.

Combine that, with movement and choreography from Sean Curran (Stomp original cast member), and you have an exhilarating evening of song unlike anything you’ve ever seen or heard, live on stage!

To add to the excitement of the Vocalosity! performance, The Granada Theatre is proud to present the A Cappella Performance of a Lifetime Contest!

The Granada Theatre is giving away the chance for one lucky a cappella group to perform as the opening act for the Vocalosity! performance in Santa Barbara.

The winning group and the top two finalists will also receive complimentary tickets to the performance and a day-long experience with the cast and creative staff of Vocalosity!

Enter for a chance to win the A Cappella Performance of a Lifetime Contest by simply recording your group singing a one to two minute a cappella musical arrangement of any song (contemporary preferred).

Upload your video to Youtube, either publicly or unlisted, and then email the video link [email protected] by Oct. 1, 2016.

Three finalists will be chosen and the creative team of Vocalosity! will judge the final videos to select a winner.

The submission deadline is Oct. 1, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Oct. 11, 2016.

For any questions about the contest, please contact David Grossman at [email protected]

Vocalosity! takes over The Granada Theatre stage on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=7986, or by calling The Granada Theatre Box Office at (805)899-2222.

For more information about this exciting performance, please contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, Vice President for Advancement, at 805-899-3000 [email protected]

About The Granada Theatre

The SBCPA, a privately-funded 501(c)(3) corporation established in 1983, is dedicated to providing best-in-class production, sales and administrative support to arts organizations from throughout the Santa Barbara region, including its Historic Theatre District partners (Lobero Theatre and the New Vic Theatre) as well as its eight resident companies (CAMA, Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Choral Society, Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, Theater League and UCSB Arts & Lectures).

The SBCPA’s most visible service is operation of The Granada Theatre.

Purchased by the SBCPA in 2003, restored and reopened in 2008, The Granada Theatre has state-of-the-art electrical, sound, lighting and fly systems, large and up-to-date dressing rooms, as well as contemporary audience amenities.

By providing a world-class venue with skilled house management staff, production staff, marketing and ticketing services staff, the SBCPA is making it possible for many of Santa Barbara’s finest performing arts organizations to present their programs with the highest level of contemporary production support and audience comfort.

For more information please visit www.granadasb.org.

