The Granada Theatre Film Series Brings Back ‘Movies That Matter With Hal Conklin’

The Granada Theatre Film Series presents the second season of “Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin,” a special film series comprising movies that touch the soul and teach about living life with compassion and grace.

Inspired by the syndicated film column “Cinema In Focus,” each of the “Movies that Matter” screenings offer the unique experience of engaging conversation with special guests along with an audience Q&A discussion in The Granada Theatre’s stunning setting.

“We have curated a selection of meaningful films that will inspire thoughtful conversation and bridge a connection with community leaders and family members alike,” said Hal Conklin, former Santa Barbara Mayor and film critic.

The “Movies That Matter” series features films that portray poignant historical events that have shaped our society.

On Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, at 7 p.m., the first film in the series, Amazing Grace, will screen on the theater’s state-of-the-art 4K digital cinema system and will include, among others, special guest Dr. Steve Fitch (founder of the Eden Reforestation Projects in Ethiopia, Madagascar, Haiti and Nepal) for a pre-screening conversation.

Dr. Fitch’s primary work has been the study of slavery’s modern world-wide proliferation. Amazing Grace tells the true story of William Wilberforce, the man of conscience in the British Parliament who fought for years, against overwhelming political odds, to end the British sanctioning of slavery.

His unwavering belief in his cause was strengthened by the hymn “Amazing Grace,” written by the former slave ship captain turned Anglican pastor, John Newton.

Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin Series

» Jan. 18, 7 p.m.: Amazing Grace (2006), PG

» Feb.15, 7 p.m.: The Great Debaters (2007), PG-13

» March 14, 7 p.m.: The Spitfire Grill (1996), PG-13

April 11, 7 p.m.: To End All Wars (2001), R

May 16, 7 p.m.: Thirteen Days (2000), PG-13

June 13, 7 p.m.: Simon Birch (1998), PG

General admission tickets are $10 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $20 per ticket.

Purchase tickets by calling The Granada Theatre’s box office at 805.899.2222 or visiting the the theatre's website.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.