The Granada Theatre Film Series Continues With Political Drama, ‘Thirteen Days’

By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | May 9, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin, part of The Granada Theatre Film Series, continues at 7 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2016, with a very special screening of the political drama Thirteen Days.

The film will be brought to life on The Granada Theatre’s 4k digital cinema system, allowing audience members to experience this cinematic portrayal of the Cuban Missile Crisis like never before. 

For thirteen extraordinary days in October 1962, the world stood on the brink of an unthinkable catastrophe. Across the globe, people anxiously awaited the outcome of a harrowing political, diplomatic and military confrontation that threatened to end in an apocalyptic nuclear exchange between the United States and the Soviet Union.

Thirteen Days captures the urgency, suspense and paralyzing chaos of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin exhibits films that touch the soul and teach about living life with compassion and grace. Inspired by the syndicated film column “Cinema In Focus,” each of the Movies that Matter screenings offer the unique experience of engaging conversation with special guests in The Granada Theatre’s stunning setting. 

Tickets range in price from $10-$20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s box office by calling 805.899.2222 or visiting ticketing.granadasb.org. Dates and film titles are subject to change. 

Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.

A still from “Thirteen Days.” Bruce Greenwood, center, portrays President John F. Kennedy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Click to view larger
A still from “Thirteen Days.” Bruce Greenwood, center, portrays President John F. Kennedy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. (Courtesy photo)
 
