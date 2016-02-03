Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:50 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

The Granada Theatre Film Series Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘South Pacific’

By Carrie Cooper for the Granada Theatre | February 3, 2016 | 1:40 a.m.

The Granada presents the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, South Pacific.

The Granada Theatre Film Series is pleased to present the next installment in the Rodgers and Hammerstein series, South Pacific, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Enjoy one of the world’s most beloved movie musicals in impressive high definition quality when it screens on the Granada Theatre’s state-of-the-art 4K digital cinema system. 

Every spectacular scene, enchanting song and magical moment can be enjoyed on the big screen with the entire family.

South Pacific is a 1958 American film adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical of the same name, which holds the record as the only musical theater production to win Tony Awards in all four acting categories.

Set on a picturesque South Pacific island during World War II, two inter-cultural relationships are jeopardized by war and prejudice.

This timeless story intertwines themes of romance, duty and prejudice to depict a hilarious, heartbreaking and thought provoking journey.

Don’t miss this classic on the big screen! 

General admission tickets are $10 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $20 per ticket. 

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Granada Theatre’s box office at 805.899.2222. 

Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 