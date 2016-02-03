The Granada Theatre Film Series Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘South Pacific’

The Granada Theatre Film Series is pleased to present the next installment in the Rodgers and Hammerstein series, South Pacific, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Enjoy one of the world’s most beloved movie musicals in impressive high definition quality when it screens on the Granada Theatre’s state-of-the-art 4K digital cinema system.

Every spectacular scene, enchanting song and magical moment can be enjoyed on the big screen with the entire family.

South Pacific is a 1958 American film adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical of the same name, which holds the record as the only musical theater production to win Tony Awards in all four acting categories.

Set on a picturesque South Pacific island during World War II, two inter-cultural relationships are jeopardized by war and prejudice.

This timeless story intertwines themes of romance, duty and prejudice to depict a hilarious, heartbreaking and thought provoking journey.

Don’t miss this classic on the big screen!

General admission tickets are $10 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $20 per ticket.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Granada Theatre’s box office at 805.899.2222.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.