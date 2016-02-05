The Granada Theatre Film Series Presents ‘The Great Debaters’

The second season of Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin continues at The Granada Theatre, with The Great Debaters on Monday, at 7 p.m. Feb. 15, 2016.

Presented by The Granada Theatre Film Series, this movie will screen on the theater’s state-of-the-art 4K digital cinema system.

Starring Academy Award-winners Denzel Washington (who also directed the film) and Forest Whitaker, The Great Debaters is a 2007 American biopic period drama film based on the true story of Melvin B. Tolson, a professor at Wiley College in Texas.

In 1935, Tolson coached the school's first debate team to a nearly undefeated season, featuring the first debate between students from white and black colleges.

Don’t miss this inspiring story of four college students and their fearless leader overcoming the odds to provide hope for the entire nation.

Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin is a special film series comprising movies that touch the soul and teach about living life with compassion and grace.

Inspired by the syndicated film column Cinema In Focus, each of the Movies that Matter screenings offer the unique experience of engaging conversation with special guests along with audience Q&A discussion in The Granada Theatre’s stunning setting.

General Admission tickets are $10 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $20 per ticket. C

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or calling The Granada box office at 805.899.2222.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.