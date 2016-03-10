Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

The Granada Theatre Film Series Presents ‘The Spitfire Grill’

By Jennifer Zacharias for The Granada Theatre | March 10, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

The Granada Theatre Film Series presents the next film in the series of “Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin,” The Spitfire Grill, which will screen at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2016. 

The Spitfire Grill characters are sure to win your heart as they travel through life’s many ups and downs on the screen of The Granada Theatre’s state-of-the-art 4K digital cinema system. 

Beautifully woven, this incredible story mirrors the complexities of life as it draws upon themes of forgiveness, grace and healing. Special guest Forrest Murray, the producer of The Spitfire Grill, will join Hal Conklin for a pre-screening conversation. 

The central character is a young woman whose life has guarded a grieving wound. After being imprisoned for manslaughter, Perchance (Percy) is released, and lands a job as a waitress at the Spitfire Grill where the regular customers quickly become suspicious of her mysterious past.

Percy has the dream of a new life: a life in which she can find a place safe enough to heal herself.

The “Movies that Matter with Hal Conklin” series presents heartwarming films which teach about living life with compassion and grace.

Inspired by the syndicated column “Cinema In Focus,” each “Movies that Matter” screening offers the unique experience of engaging conversation with special guests, along with an audience Q&A discussion.

General Admission tickets are $10 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $20 per ticket.

To purchase tickets, click here or call The Granada Theatre’s box office at 805.899.2222.

Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.

 

