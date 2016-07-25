The Granada Theatre Installs Cutting-edge ‘Hearing Loop’ System

The Granada Theatre is proud to announce the installation of an assistive listening system for patrons with hearing loss: the hearing loop system.

The system is a wireless technology that transmits speech or music from the stage directly to guests’ cochlear implants and hearing aids with T-coils.

Patrons will hear sound radioed directly to their implant or hearing aid, resulting in a clearer sound with less background noise.

“With the installation of the hearing loop system, The Granada Theatre is now the largest venue in Santa Barbara with full hearing accessibility,” said Dr. Craig Springer, president of the SBCPA and Chrisman Executive Director of The Granada Theatre. “We are proud to offer this amenity that improves accessibility to the performing arts and enables all patrons to more fully enjoy performances at the theater.”

The hearing loop system uses a wireless signal to transmit the sound from the theater’s sound system to a T-coil in cochlear implants or hearing aids. The system works no matter the listener’s location in the hall or hearing instrument brand.

It delivers personalized in-the-ear sound, customized by each individual’s hearing aids to their own preferences and settings. For audiences members who do not have T-coil hearing aids, The Granada Theatre also offers lightweight headset devices that are tuned to receive the loop’s broadcast signal.

The Granada Theatre’s assistive listening system was made possible by the following generous supporters: Pat Gregory, Nora and Michael Hurley, Palmer and Susan Jackson, Chris Lancashire and Catherine Gee, Dr. and Mrs. Jack H. Sheen and Eric and Nina Phillips.

For more information about how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected].

For details about all upcoming performances, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.