Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:54 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Granada Theatre Presents Guitarist Brian Setzer Orchestra’s ‘Christmas Rocks!’

Audience members can groove to music on dance floor in front of stage

Grammy-Award winner Brian Setzer, right, in concert.
Grammy-Award winner Brian Setzer, right, in concert. (The Granada Theater)
By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | November 27, 2016 | 3:40 p.m.

The Granada Theatre Concert Series will present the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s "Christmas Rocks!" at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. The guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy-Award winner Setzer and his 19-piece orchestra whip up a huge dose of retro holiday cheer this season with their "Christmas Rocks!" tour.

The show also features music from their latest Christmas album, “Rockin’ Rudolph,” their three other best-selling holiday albums, as well as original Setzer hits.

Audience members can rock the night away on a dance floor set up immediately in front of the stage.

Setzer’s trademark guitar work and vocal stylings are matched with the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s rockin' big-band horn arrangements. Setzer is credited with continually taking chances with innovative and daring musical styles, while single-handedly resurrecting two forgotten music genres: rockabilly in the ’80s and swing in the ’90s.

Along the way, he has scored chart-topping hits, sold 13 million records and received the Orville H. Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award throughout his decorated career as founder and leader of the Stray Cats (his 18-piece Brian Setzer Orchestra) and as a solo artist.

In 1987, Setzer appeared in the film La Bamba, portraying rockabilly pioneer Eddie Cochran, then earning the privilege of being one of the few musicians to be animated in an episode of “The Simpsons,” alongside Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Tom Petty in 2002.

Tickets range in price from $44 to $89 and are available through the Granada Theatre’s Box Office at 899-2222.  Dates and times are subject to change.  

Note: Because of the dance floor set up immediately in front of the stage for this performance, seating areas that may be obstructed by dancers have been designated as "dance floor–obstructed view" and have a reduced price.

This rockin’ holiday performance is part of the Granada Theatre Concert Series, sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust. For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 