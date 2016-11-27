Granada Theatre Presents Guitarist Brian Setzer Orchestra’s ‘Christmas Rocks!’

Audience members can groove to music on dance floor in front of stage

The Granada Theatre Concert Series will present the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s "Christmas Rocks!" at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. The guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy-Award winner Setzer and his 19-piece orchestra whip up a huge dose of retro holiday cheer this season with their "Christmas Rocks!" tour.

The show also features music from their latest Christmas album, “Rockin’ Rudolph,” their three other best-selling holiday albums, as well as original Setzer hits.

Audience members can rock the night away on a dance floor set up immediately in front of the stage.

Setzer’s trademark guitar work and vocal stylings are matched with the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s rockin' big-band horn arrangements. Setzer is credited with continually taking chances with innovative and daring musical styles, while single-handedly resurrecting two forgotten music genres: rockabilly in the ’80s and swing in the ’90s.

Along the way, he has scored chart-topping hits, sold 13 million records and received the Orville H. Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award throughout his decorated career as founder and leader of the Stray Cats (his 18-piece Brian Setzer Orchestra) and as a solo artist.

In 1987, Setzer appeared in the film La Bamba, portraying rockabilly pioneer Eddie Cochran, then earning the privilege of being one of the few musicians to be animated in an episode of “The Simpsons,” alongside Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Tom Petty in 2002.

Tickets range in price from $44 to $89 and are available through the Granada Theatre’s Box Office at 899-2222. Dates and times are subject to change.

Note: Because of the dance floor set up immediately in front of the stage for this performance, seating areas that may be obstructed by dancers have been designated as "dance floor–obstructed view" and have a reduced price.

This rockin’ holiday performance is part of the Granada Theatre Concert Series, sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust. For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.