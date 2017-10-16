Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:31 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

‘Thank You For Your Service’ to Be Shown in Honor of Veterans Day

Q&A to follow screening of documentary

By Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre | October 16, 2017 | 12:36 p.m.
To commemorate Veterans Day in Santa Barbara, the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement is joining the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation to screen the film documentary Thank You For Your Service, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at The Granada Theatre.

The showing is the second installment of the Movies That Matter film series with Hal Conklin. The event will feature a Q&A with Conklin, John Blankenship of the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, director/producer Tom Donahue and producer Ilan Arboleda.

The Granada Theatre offers free admission to any veteran or active military personnel attending in uniform.

Thank You For Your Service is an American documentary that focuses on the real life stories of U.S. soldiers’ struggles with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as they adjust to everyday life away from conflict.

The film features, among others, William Rodriguez, a Santa Barbara native, who shares his struggles in returning from war.

A Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement initiative, this season’s Movies That Matter further develops and spotlights community collaboration by featuring a local partner organization paired with each film.

Representatives from these partner organizations will participate in a Q&A discussion, moderated by Conklin, about important themes from each film. Each film in the series has been selected by Conklin for its ability to touch the soul and draw out the best in humanity.

The stories teach about forgiveness, loving others and loving ourselves, and offer enthusiasm for living life with compassion and grace.

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation honors those who have served in U.S. military efforts. It does so by supporting veterans and active-duty members, families, and related partner organizations, in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as well as preserving military history and legacy.

PCVF is funded entirely by private donations. To volunteer, donate and find out more about PCVF, visit www.pcvf.org or call 259-4394.

Tickets are $10 or $20 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s box office, 899-2222.

— Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre.

 
