Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 6:06 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

The Granada Theatre to Screen Mexican Golden Age Film Favorite ‘Nosotros los Pobres’

By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | March 11, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

The Granada Theatre is pleased to present the next screening in the Época De Orofilm series, Nosotros los Pobres, one of the most popular films of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2016, the community is invited to experience this 1948 Mexican drama on The Granada Theatre’s state-of-the-art, 4K digital cinema system. The film will be screened in Spanish with English sub-titles.

Directed by Ismael Rodriguez, Nosotros los Pobres tells the story of a poor neighborhood in Mexico City and the unforgettable characters that reside there. The film stars Pedro Infante as a carpenter whose entire family must work together to clear his name after he is charged with a murder. 

Nosotros los Pobres gives a unique look into this distinctive era of filmmaking from one of the best storytellers of Mexican cinema.

The Época De Oro film series was created to showcase the historical film culture of Mexico and to present important films from Golden Age period to a wide range of audiences.

The new Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement initiative was a group curatorial effort, with the series’ selections made by a committee of professional and academic thought-leaders in the Santa Barbara area and beyond.

The series is moderated by Monique Limon, who will speak on stage with a film expert or star prior to the screening of the film.

Tickets range in price from $10 to $20, with a special family price of 4 tickets for the price of 3. To purchase tickets, please click here.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected]

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 