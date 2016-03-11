The Granada Theatre to Screen Mexican Golden Age Film Favorite ‘Nosotros los Pobres’

The Granada Theatre is pleased to present the next screening in the Época De Orofilm series, Nosotros los Pobres, one of the most popular films of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2016, the community is invited to experience this 1948 Mexican drama on The Granada Theatre’s state-of-the-art, 4K digital cinema system. The film will be screened in Spanish with English sub-titles.

Directed by Ismael Rodriguez, Nosotros los Pobres tells the story of a poor neighborhood in Mexico City and the unforgettable characters that reside there. The film stars Pedro Infante as a carpenter whose entire family must work together to clear his name after he is charged with a murder.

Nosotros los Pobres gives a unique look into this distinctive era of filmmaking from one of the best storytellers of Mexican cinema.

The Época De Oro film series was created to showcase the historical film culture of Mexico and to present important films from Golden Age period to a wide range of audiences.

The new Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement initiative was a group curatorial effort, with the series’ selections made by a committee of professional and academic thought-leaders in the Santa Barbara area and beyond.

The series is moderated by Monique Limon, who will speak on stage with a film expert or star prior to the screening of the film.

Tickets range in price from $10 to $20, with a special family price of 4 tickets for the price of 3. To purchase tickets, please click here.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected].

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.