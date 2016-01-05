Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:04 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
The Granada Theatre to Welcome Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show

Enjoy both Vicki Lawrence and her alter ego, Mama, in a performance at The Granada Theatre. Click to view larger
Enjoy both Vicki Lawrence and her alter ego, Mama, in a performance at The Granada Theatre.  (The Granada Theatre photo)
By Jennifer Zacharias for The Granada Theatre | January 5, 2016 | 8:20 a.m.

Emmy-award winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence and her alter ego, Thelma “Mama” Harper, will bring a laugh-out-loud performance in Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show, live at The Granada Theatre Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, at 3 p.m.  

Lawrence, one of the most beloved television personalities of her generation, will showcase a mix of stand-up comedy, music and witty observations about real life. The comedienne’s performance is presented by The Granada Theatre Concert Series and sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.

Plucked out of total obscurity as a high school senior, Lawrence went on to become part of the now-legendary cast of The Carol Burnett Show in 1967. She spent eleven years with Burnett, earning one Emmy win and five Emmy nominations.

After the Burnett Show, Lawrence went on to star in Mama's Family, whose character Mama attained almost a cult status among her legions of loyal television viewers and consistently topped the ratings for its entire six-year run of original episodes.

In 1995 Simon and Schuster published her autobiography Vicki!: The True-Life Adventures of Miss Fireball.

At The Granada, Lawrence will take the stage first.

"My show is not a retrospective," she explains. “It is a mixture of stand-up comedy, music and my observations about real life."

The multi-talented entertainer is mostly known for her acting and comedic talents, but she also earned a gold record for the 1973 hit, "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia."

"I think people will get a kick out of the things Mama has an opinion about. We're creating new material with a more modern and cutting edge. Where Mama is concerned, expect the unexpected. There's really nothing she can't do," she says. "I hope people will be pleasantly surprised by a side of Vicki they may never have seen. I know they will be looking forward to Mama, and for her part, that crazy old gal will be up to the challenge."

Tickets range in price from $41-74 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s box office. Visit online or call at 805.899.2222.

Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.

 
