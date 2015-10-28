Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 4:18 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

The Granada to Host 1st Thursday: After Hours Followed by Granada Underground with Doublewide Kings

Doublewide Kings will perform at Granada Underground. Click to view larger
Doublewide Kings will perform at Granada Underground. (press photo)
By Sydney Gardner for The Granada Theatre | October 28, 2015 | 2:47 p.m.

Join the Historic Theatre District at The Granada Theatre for 1st Thursday: After Hours Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015. 

From 7:30–9:30 p.m., revelers can keep the night hopping with live music, light bites and fun, celebrating Santa Barbara’s vibrant art and cultural scene.

Enjoy a special performance by Opera Santa Barbara with select members of the Mosher Studio Artists program, enjoy complimentary wine tasting courtesy of Summerland Winery and listen to Ruston Slager as he entertains on the piano. 

The entertainment continues immediately following After Hours with the popular Granada Underground series featuring an intimate live music performance by the rockin’ Doublewide Kings in the McCune Founders Room.

The Santa Barbara-based band plays a uniquely tweaked blend of original music and cover tunes that bring new passion to the familiar pleasures of roots-rock, Americana, country-blues and ‘70s FM radio.

Tickets for this show are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door (space is limited, advance purchase is recommended.) The Founders Room Bar opens at 9:30 p.m. and the show begins at 10 p.m.

This special performance is generously sponsored by Sharol and Wayne Siemens.

 Every month, you’ll discover there’s always something happening in The Historic Theatre District for 1st Thursday: After Hours!, as each partner takes a turn playing host at The Granada Theatre, the Lobero Theatre, the Ensemble Theatre Company at the New Vic or The Arlington Theatre, and offers a chance for Santa Barbara arts and culture patrons to enjoy these historic spaces as never before.

For more information about this 1st Thursday: After Hours event or any performance at The Granada Theatre, please visit www.granadasb.org or call 805.899.2222.

Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 