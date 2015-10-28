The Granada to Host 1st Thursday: After Hours Followed by Granada Underground with Doublewide Kings

Advice

Join the Historic Theatre District at The Granada Theatre for 1st Thursday: After Hours Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015.

From 7:30–9:30 p.m., revelers can keep the night hopping with live music, light bites and fun, celebrating Santa Barbara’s vibrant art and cultural scene.

Enjoy a special performance by Opera Santa Barbara with select members of the Mosher Studio Artists program, enjoy complimentary wine tasting courtesy of Summerland Winery and listen to Ruston Slager as he entertains on the piano.

The entertainment continues immediately following After Hours with the popular Granada Underground series featuring an intimate live music performance by the rockin’ Doublewide Kings in the McCune Founders Room.

The Santa Barbara-based band plays a uniquely tweaked blend of original music and cover tunes that bring new passion to the familiar pleasures of roots-rock, Americana, country-blues and ‘70s FM radio.

Tickets for this show are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door (space is limited, advance purchase is recommended.) The Founders Room Bar opens at 9:30 p.m. and the show begins at 10 p.m.

This special performance is generously sponsored by Sharol and Wayne Siemens.

Every month, you’ll discover there’s always something happening in The Historic Theatre District for 1st Thursday: After Hours!, as each partner takes a turn playing host at The Granada Theatre, the Lobero Theatre, the Ensemble Theatre Company at the New Vic or The Arlington Theatre, and offers a chance for Santa Barbara arts and culture patrons to enjoy these historic spaces as never before.

For more information about this 1st Thursday: After Hours event or any performance at The Granada Theatre, please visit www.granadasb.org or call 805.899.2222.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.