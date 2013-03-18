The Guess Who Rocks On by Rolling Out Old Favorites, New Hits

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery.]
The Guess Who, whose hits “American Woman” and “These Eyes” energized a generation of rock ‘n’ roll fans, brought their North American tour to the Chumash Casino Resort on Thursday,
The Canadian band made its mark in 1970 with the success of its seventh studio album, American Woman. The title track became the band’s first No. 1 hit in the United States, and the flip-side “No Sugar Tonight” also hit No. 1.
The band includes co-founding members Garry Peterson on drums and Jim Kale on bass, along with Leonard Shaw on keyboards, Laurie MacKenzie on lead guitar and Derek Sharp on guitar and vocals.
— Gary Lambert is a free-lance photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.